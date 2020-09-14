Carabao Cup fixtures on TV – how to watch live games, next round draw details and more
Carabao Cup fixtures continue in the 2020/21 football season with live games on TV and plenty more to come
Carabao Cup fixtures continue this week as the second round comes into view.
Championship, League 1 and League 2 sides were split by the regionalised Carabao Cup draw into Northern and Southern sections for the second batch of fixtures.
However, that’s all set to change following this week, with the third round draw having already been made without being regionalised.
A host of upsets took place in the first round as teams felt their way back into competitive action.
The pick of the bunch this week could be Salford City’s trip to face Everton during their first season in the EFL.
Numerous Carabao Cup fixtures will be shown live on Sky Sports throughout the season, hopefully culminating in a packed-out Wembley once again. We hope.
RadioTimes.com brings you all the fixtures, TV games and broadcast information, as well as details of the second round draw and when to expect it to take place.
How to watch Carabao Cup on TV
You can watch games live on Sky Sports. We’ve included all the details on which games will be shown live below in the full fixture list.
Sky customers can add individual channels for just £18 per month or add the complete sports package to their deal for just £23 per month.
Live stream Carabao Cup online
You can watch the match with a Sky Sports day pass for £9.99 or a month pass for £33.99, all without signing up to a contract.
NOW TV can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW TV is also available via BT Sport.
Existing Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices.
When is the Carabao Cup draw?
The fourth round draw is expected to be made live on Sky Sports on Tuesday 22nd or Wednesday 23rd September.
The draw is likely to commence after a showcase game to be played on one of those nights. We’ll update this page when details are confirmed.
Regionalised draws will be over by this point, meaning it’s a straight knockout race to the finish for all remaining teams.
Carabao Cup fixtures – Second Round
Tuesday 15th September
Millwall v Cheltenham Town (6pm)
Reading v Luton Town (6pm)
Gillingham v Coventry City (6pm)
Middlesbrough v Barnsley (6pm)
Derby v Preston (6:30pm)
Bradford City v Lincoln City (7pm)
Fleetwood Town v Port Vale (7pm)
Oxford United v Watford (7pm)
Newport County v Cambridge United (7pm)
Newcastle United v Blackburn Rovers (7:30pm)
West Ham United v Charlton Athletic (7:30pm)
Rochdale v Sheffield Wednesday (7:45pm)
AFC Bournemouth v Crystal Palace (7:45pm)
Burton Albion v Aston Villa (7:45pm) Sky Sports Football / Main Event / NOW TV
Morecambe v Oldham Athletic (7:45pm)
Leyton Orient v Plymouth Argyle (7:45pm)
Wednesday 16th September
West Brom v Harrogate Town (6pm) Sky Sports Football / Main Event / NOW TV
Ipswich Town v Fulham (7pm)
Southampton v Brentford (7:45pm)
Bristol City v Northampton Town (7:45pm)
Leeds United v Hull City (7:45pm)
Everton v Salford City (8:15pm) Sky Sports Football / Main Event / NOW TV
Thursday 17th September
Burnley v Sheffield United (5:30pm)
Wolverhampton Wanderers v Stoke City (7pm)
Brighton & Hove Albion v Portsmouth (7:45pm) Sky Sports Football / Main Event / NOW TV
Carabao Cup fixtures – Third Round
Tuesday 22nd September
Bradford/Lincoln City v Liverpool
Bristol City/Northampton Town v Burton Albion/Aston Villa
Morecambe/Oldham Athletic v Newcastle United/Blackburn Rovers
Reading/Luton Town v Manchester United
Derby County/Preston v Brighton/Portsmouth
Ipswich/Fulham v Rochdale/Sheffield Wednesday
Manchester City v Bournemouth/Crystal Palace
Millwall/Cheltenham v Burnley/Sheffield United
Chelsea v Middlesbrough/Barnsley
Wolves/Stoke City v Gillingham/Coventry City
Leicester City v Arsenal
West Brom/Harrogate v Southampton/Brentford
Newport County/Cambridge United v Oxford United/Watford
Fleetwood/Port Vale v Everton/Salford City
Leyton Orient/Plymouth v Tottenham Hotspur
West Ham/Charlton v Leeds United/Hull City
Carabao Cup results
First Round
Middlesbrough 4-3 Shrewsbury
Burton 1-1 Accrington (Burton win on pens)
Derby 0-0 Barrow (Derby win on pens)
Plymouth 3-2 QPR
Crawley 1-3 Millwall
Gillingham 1-0 Southend
Bristol City 2-0 Exeter
Walsall 0-0 Sheffield Wednesday (Sheff Wed win on pens)
Tranmere 1-1 Harrogate (Harrogate win on pens)
Crewe 1-2 Lincoln
Huddersfield 0-1 Rochdale
Preston 4-0 Mansfield
Bolton 1-2 Bradford
Blackburn 3-2 Doncaster
Stoke 0-0 Blackpool (Stoke win on pens)
Fleetwood 3-2 Wigan
Grimsby 1-1 Morecambe (Morecambe win on pens)
Scunthorpe 1-2 Port Vale
Sunderland 0-0 Hull (Hull win on pens)
Salford 1-1 Rotherham (Salford win on pens)
Barnsley 1-0 Nottingham Forest
Oldham 3-0 Carlisle
Swindon 1-3 Charlton
Forest Green 1-2 Leyton Orient
MK Dons 0-1 Coventry
Portsmouth 3-3 Stevenage (Portsmouth win on pens)
Peterborough 0-1 Cheltenham
Northampton 3-0 Cardiff
Luton 3-1 Norwich
Birmingham 0-1 Cambridge
Newport 2-0 Swansea
Oxford 1-1 AFC Wimbledon (Oxford win on pens)
Reading 3-1 Colchester
Ipswich 3-0 Bristol Rovers
Brentford 1-1 Wycombe (Brentford win on pens)
