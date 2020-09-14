Carabao Cup fixtures on TV – how to watch live games, next round draw details and more

Carabao Cup fixtures continue this week as the second round comes into view.

Championship, League 1 and League 2 sides were split by the regionalised Carabao Cup draw into Northern and Southern sections for the second batch of fixtures.

However, that’s all set to change following this week, with the third round draw having already been made without being regionalised.

A host of upsets took place in the first round as teams felt their way back into competitive action.

The pick of the bunch this week could be Salford City’s trip to face Everton during their first season in the EFL.

Numerous Carabao Cup fixtures will be shown live on Sky Sports throughout the season, hopefully culminating in a packed-out Wembley once again. We hope.

RadioTimes.com brings you all the fixtures, TV games and broadcast information, as well as details of the second round draw and when to expect it to take place.

How to watch Carabao Cup on TV

You can watch games live on Sky Sports. We’ve included all the details on which games will be shown live below in the full fixture list.

Sky customers can add individual channels for just £18 per month or add the complete sports package to their deal for just £23 per month.

Live stream Carabao Cup online

You can watch the match with a Sky Sports day pass for £9.99 or a month pass for £33.99, all without signing up to a contract.

NOW TV can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW TV is also available via BT Sport.

Existing Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices.

When is the Carabao Cup draw?

The fourth round draw is expected to be made live on Sky Sports on Tuesday 22nd or Wednesday 23rd September.

The draw is likely to commence after a showcase game to be played on one of those nights. We’ll update this page when details are confirmed.

Regionalised draws will be over by this point, meaning it’s a straight knockout race to the finish for all remaining teams.

Carabao Cup fixtures – Second Round

Tuesday 15th September

Millwall v Cheltenham Town (6pm)

Reading v Luton Town (6pm)

Gillingham v Coventry City (6pm)

Middlesbrough v Barnsley (6pm)

Derby v Preston (6:30pm)

Bradford City v Lincoln City (7pm)

Fleetwood Town v Port Vale (7pm)

Oxford United v Watford (7pm)

Newport County v Cambridge United (7pm)

Newcastle United v Blackburn Rovers (7:30pm)

West Ham United v Charlton Athletic (7:30pm)

Rochdale v Sheffield Wednesday (7:45pm)

AFC Bournemouth v Crystal Palace (7:45pm)

Burton Albion v Aston Villa (7:45pm) Sky Sports Football / Main Event / NOW TV

Morecambe v Oldham Athletic (7:45pm)

Leyton Orient v Plymouth Argyle (7:45pm)

Wednesday 16th September

West Brom v Harrogate Town (6pm) Sky Sports Football / Main Event / NOW TV

Ipswich Town v Fulham (7pm)

Southampton v Brentford (7:45pm)

Bristol City v Northampton Town (7:45pm)

Leeds United v Hull City (7:45pm)

Everton v Salford City (8:15pm) Sky Sports Football / Main Event / NOW TV

Thursday 17th September

Burnley v Sheffield United (5:30pm)

Wolverhampton Wanderers v Stoke City (7pm)

Brighton & Hove Albion v Portsmouth (7:45pm) Sky Sports Football / Main Event / NOW TV

Carabao Cup fixtures – Third Round

Tuesday 22nd September

Bradford/Lincoln City v Liverpool

Bristol City/Northampton Town v Burton Albion/Aston Villa

Morecambe/Oldham Athletic v Newcastle United/Blackburn Rovers

Reading/Luton Town v Manchester United

Derby County/Preston v Brighton/Portsmouth

Ipswich/Fulham v Rochdale/Sheffield Wednesday

Manchester City v Bournemouth/Crystal Palace

Millwall/Cheltenham v Burnley/Sheffield United

Chelsea v Middlesbrough/Barnsley

Wolves/Stoke City v Gillingham/Coventry City

Leicester City v Arsenal

West Brom/Harrogate v Southampton/Brentford

Newport County/Cambridge United v Oxford United/Watford

Fleetwood/Port Vale v Everton/Salford City

Leyton Orient/Plymouth v Tottenham Hotspur

West Ham/Charlton v Leeds United/Hull City

Carabao Cup results

First Round

Middlesbrough 4-3 Shrewsbury

Burton 1-1 Accrington (Burton win on pens)

Derby 0-0 Barrow (Derby win on pens)

Plymouth 3-2 QPR

Crawley 1-3 Millwall

Gillingham 1-0 Southend

Bristol City 2-0 Exeter

Walsall 0-0 Sheffield Wednesday (Sheff Wed win on pens)

Tranmere 1-1 Harrogate (Harrogate win on pens)

Crewe 1-2 Lincoln

Huddersfield 0-1 Rochdale

Preston 4-0 Mansfield

Bolton 1-2 Bradford

Blackburn 3-2 Doncaster

Stoke 0-0 Blackpool (Stoke win on pens)

Fleetwood 3-2 Wigan

Grimsby 1-1 Morecambe (Morecambe win on pens)

Scunthorpe 1-2 Port Vale

Sunderland 0-0 Hull (Hull win on pens)

Salford 1-1 Rotherham (Salford win on pens)

Barnsley 1-0 Nottingham Forest

Oldham 3-0 Carlisle

Swindon 1-3 Charlton

Forest Green 1-2 Leyton Orient

MK Dons 0-1 Coventry

Portsmouth 3-3 Stevenage (Portsmouth win on pens)

Peterborough 0-1 Cheltenham

Northampton 3-0 Cardiff

Luton 3-1 Norwich

Birmingham 0-1 Cambridge

Newport 2-0 Swansea

Oxford 1-1 AFC Wimbledon (Oxford win on pens)

Reading 3-1 Colchester

Ipswich 3-0 Bristol Rovers

Brentford 1-1 Wycombe (Brentford win on pens)

