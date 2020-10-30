Accessibility Links

What live football is on TV tonight?

Your guide to the best live football matches on Sky Sports, BT Sport, BBC, ITV and beyond.

We’re gearing up for another stack of Premier League fixtures on TV this week with a fine array of games to suit neutrals across the nation.

Man Utd v Arsenal and Liverpool v West Ham appear to be the picks of the bunch, but with every team in action, there’s enough for everyone to soak up.

Tottenham are also back in action with pundits beginning to fancy Spurs’ chances of a dark horse title bid this season. They go up against Brighton on Sunday.

Games across all competitions will continue to be shown across Sky Sports and BT Sport platforms, while Amazon Prime Video boast another two full rounds of Premier League fixtures in 2020/21.

Check out your guide to the best football matches on TV today.

Friday 30th October

All UK times. Selected key matches.

Coventry v Reading

Competition: Championship

Kick off: 7:45pm

Live coverage: Sky Sports Football / Main Event / NOW TV

Wolves v Crystal Palace

Competition: Premier League

Kick off: 8pm

Live coverage: BT Sport Box Office

Saturday 31st October

Sheffield United v Man City

Competition: Premier League

Kick off: 12:30pm

Live coverage: BT Sport 1

Bristol City v Norwich

Competition: Championship

Kick off: 12:30pm

Live coverage: Sky Sports Football / Main Event / NOW TV

Burnley v Chelsea

Competition: Premier League

Kick off: 3pm

Live coverage: BT Sport Box Office

Liverpool v West Ham

Competition: Premier League

Kick off: 5:30pm

Live coverage: Sky Sports Premier League / Main Event / NOW TV

Sunday 1st November

Aston Villa v Southampton

Competition: Premier League

Kick off: 12pm

Live coverage: Sky Sports Box Office

Newcastle v Everton

Competition: Premier League

Kick off: 2pm

Live coverage: Sky Sports Premier League / Main Event / NOW TV

Man Utd v Arsenal

Competition: Premier League

Kick off: 4:30pm

Live coverage: Sky Sports Premier League / Main Event / NOW TV

Tottenham v Brighton

Competition: Premier League

Kick off: 7:15pm

Live coverage: Sky Sports Box Office

Check out our relaunched Football Times podcast featuring special guests, FPL tips and match previews available on Apple / Spotify / Acast.

For the full breakdown of what games are coming up check out our Premier League fixtures on TV guide.

If you’re looking for something else to watch check out our TV Guide.

