What live football is on TV tonight?
Your guide to the best live football matches on Sky Sports, BT Sport, BBC, ITV and beyond.
We’re gearing up for another stack of Premier League fixtures on TV this week with a fine array of games to suit neutrals across the nation.
Man Utd v Arsenal and Liverpool v West Ham appear to be the picks of the bunch, but with every team in action, there’s enough for everyone to soak up.
Tottenham are also back in action with pundits beginning to fancy Spurs’ chances of a dark horse title bid this season. They go up against Brighton on Sunday.
Games across all competitions will continue to be shown across Sky Sports and BT Sport platforms, while Amazon Prime Video boast another two full rounds of Premier League fixtures in 2020/21.
Check out your guide to the best football matches on TV today.
Friday 30th October
All UK times. Selected key matches.
Coventry v Reading
Competition: Championship
Kick off: 7:45pm
Live coverage: Sky Sports Football / Main Event / NOW TV
Wolves v Crystal Palace
Competition: Premier League
Kick off: 8pm
Live coverage: BT Sport Box Office
Saturday 31st October
Sheffield United v Man City
Competition: Premier League
Kick off: 12:30pm
Live coverage: BT Sport 1
Bristol City v Norwich
Competition: Championship
Kick off: 12:30pm
Live coverage: Sky Sports Football / Main Event / NOW TV
Burnley v Chelsea
Competition: Premier League
Kick off: 3pm
Live coverage: BT Sport Box Office
Liverpool v West Ham
Competition: Premier League
Kick off: 5:30pm
Live coverage: Sky Sports Premier League / Main Event / NOW TV
Sunday 1st November
Aston Villa v Southampton
Competition: Premier League
Kick off: 12pm
Live coverage: Sky Sports Box Office
Newcastle v Everton
Competition: Premier League
Kick off: 2pm
Live coverage: Sky Sports Premier League / Main Event / NOW TV
Man Utd v Arsenal
Competition: Premier League
Kick off: 4:30pm
Live coverage: Sky Sports Premier League / Main Event / NOW TV
Tottenham v Brighton
Competition: Premier League
Kick off: 7:15pm
Live coverage: Sky Sports Box Office
