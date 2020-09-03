What channel is Finland v Wales on? Kick off time, live stream and latest team news

Wales are all set to get their Nations League campaign underway when they head to Finland for their first of six League B Group 4 games.

This week sees the return of Nations League fixtures on the international stage as the Home Nations all compete in the UEFA-organised tournament.

Ryan Giggs’ men remained in League B of the Nations League last time out and will hope to earn promotion during 2020/21.

This is Wales’ first game since a 2-0 win over Hungary in European Championships qualifying back in November 2019.

And the two countries haven’t met on the international stage since a 1-1 friendly draw in Cardiff seven years ago.

When is Finland v Wales on TV?

Finland v Wales will take place on Thursday 3rd September 2020.

Nations League games are being staggered across the week-long international break this September.

What time is kick-off?

Finland v Wales will kick off at 7:45pm – the match will follow Latvia v Andorra at 5pm, and is one of 10 televised Nations League games on Thursday.

What TV channel is Finland v Wales on?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Main Event from 7pm.

Sky customers can add individual channels for just £18 per month or add the complete sports package to their deal for just £23 per month.

The game is also being shown on S4C.

How to live stream Finland v Wales online

You can watch the match with a Sky Sports day pass for £9.99 or a month pass for £33.99, all without signing up to a contract.

NOW TV can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW TV is also available via BT Sport.

Existing Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices.

Finland v Wales team news

Finland: Manager Markku Kanerva has a fully fit squad to choose from on Thursday.

Norwich forward Teemu Pukki will certainly be the most dangerous threat for the hosts, while ex-Fulham goalkeeper Jesse Joronen – now at Brescia – should start between the sticks.

Wales: Giggs is without a number of star names this week, with Aaron Ramsey David Brooks, Tyler Roberts and Ashley Williams not in the squad.

However, Neco Williams is drafted in and could start, while Gareth Bale is set to play, having barely kicked a ball for Real Madrid over the summer. Hal Robson-Kanu returns from international retirement and will seek to make an immediate impact.

Our prediction: Finland v Wales

Wales may be without some key players in their squad but Giggs should still have enough to claim a win here.

Bale will be hoping to prove a point away from his nightmare in Madrid, while Liverpool youngster Williams will likely bomb forward at every opportunity.

This could be a stodgy match at times but Wales certainly have the quality to outplay this Finland side.

Our prediction: Finland 1-3 Wales

