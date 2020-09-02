Man City transfer news – Done deals, rumours, ins and outs

Man City are a wounded animal right now having been humiliated in the Premier League by Liverpool last season.

To add insult to injury, City were unceremoniously dumped out of the Champions League by Lyon in the knockout rounds.

City manager Pep Guardiola is focused on regrouping, galvanising his troops ahead of their upcoming Premier League 2020/21 fixtures, and could venture deeper into the transfer market in a bid to strengthen.

David Silva has departed, though Phil Foden is primed and ready to fill his boots. Growing injury problems for Sergio Aguero could force their hand up front, while defensive issues continue to restrain their progress.

City have already splashed cash this summer, but things could be about to explode given that news of one of the biggest transfers in football history is refusing to die down.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up the latest Man City transfer news, rumours and confirmed deals below.

Man City transfer done deals

IN

Nathan Ake (Bournemouth) £41m

Ferran Torres (Valencia) £21m

Pablo Moreno (Juventus) Undisclosed

Yan Couto (Coritiba) £5.5m

OUT

David Silva (Real Sociedad) Free

Ernest Agyiri (Released)

Leroy Sane (Bayern Munich) £54m

Luke Bolton (Dundee United) Loan

Fisayo Dele-Bashiru (Sheffield Wednesday) Undisclosed

Jack Harrison (Leeds) Loan

Lukas Nmecha (Anderlecht) Loan

Gavin Bazunu (Rochdale) Loan

Claudio Bravo (Released)

Man City transfer news and rumours

There’s only one place to start on the Man City transfer rumour front. Lionel Messi.

The Argentine superstar is regularly linked with a move away from the Nou Camp, but never has the noise been louder, never has the smoke seemed more dense. There simply has to be a fire.

Messi has reportedly missed a pre-season coronavirus test and initial training sessions, though La Liga have ruled he cannot exit his contract without Barcelona consenting to a move.

And so the game continues.

The superstar – who sits top of our list of the best football players in the world – has never been closer to a Barcelona exit, and a reunion with Guardiola appears to be his most likely future should he hang up his Catalan colours.

PSG have also been credited with an interest, but let’s face it, no team in the world wouldn’t gladly welcome Messi to their ranks.

Aside from him, City have been credited with interest in Napoli centre-back Kalidou Koulibaly as they seek to shore up the defensive side of their game.

