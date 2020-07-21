What time will Liverpool lift Premier League trophy? How to watch ceremony at Anfield

The time is nigh! Manchester United fans, behind the sofa you go. Everton supporters, there’s probably some Grand Designs to catch up on. Liverpool Football Club, this is your moment.

After 30 years of waiting, numerous false dawns and a few slips along the way, Liverpool will lift the Premier League trophy at Anfield following their encounter with Chelsea.

A remarkable 2019/20 season saw Jurgen Klopp’s men set a benchmark of what to expect from champions.

They raced out to a 22-point lead prior lockdown and quickly wrapped up the inevitable as ‘rivals’ Manchester City dropped points against Chelsea.

There’s going to be plenty to savour, and we’ve got you covered for timings and TV details as Jordan Henderson prepares to hoist the silverware high.

What time will Liverpool lift Premier League trophy?

Liverpool will lift the Premier League trophy after their game against Chelsea on Wednesday 22nd July 2020 with an 8:15pm kick-off time.

The match will end at approximately 10pm, though it could be later depending on added time.

The official trophy lift ceremony is expected to take place at 10:30pm with a pyrotechnic display to celebrate the occasion.

How to watch Liverpool trophy lift

You can watch Liverpool hoist the trophy live on Sky Sports Premier League and Main Event.

It will also be shown live on the free-to-air Pick TV channel.

Sky customers can add individual channels for just £18 per month or add the complete sports package to their deal for just £23 per month.

Who will attend?

Players’ families have been given special dispensation to watch the celebrations, adhering to social distancing guidelines, according to the Liverpool Echo.

A final decision is yet to be completely green-lit, but is expected to happen on the day.

The full squad will be in attendance, as well as backroom staff and club representatives.

Liverpool legend Sir Kenny Dalglish will hand out the winners’ medals to the players.

When did Liverpool last win the title?

This is Liverpool’s first Premier League title since its inception in 1992.

Their last top division triumph came at the end of the 1989/90 season when Dalglish was manager.

This is their 19th top flight title overall, now just one behind Manchester United, who have lifted the trophy 13 times during the modern Premier League era.

With Klopp at the helm, there’s no betting against them repeating their extraordinary achievement next season.

How to watch Liverpool v Chelsea

