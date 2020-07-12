What channel is Bournemouth v Leicester on? Kick off time, live stream and latest team news

Leicester head to Bournemouth on Sunday seeking to continue their push for a Champions League spot after going two games unbeaten in the Premier League.

The Foxes beat Crystal Palace and drew with Arsenal over the past eight days to reaffirm their intention to nail a top-four finish.

However, Sunday sees Brendan Rodgers’ men come up against a Bournemouth side that is running out of Premier League fixtures to ensure survival.

The Cherries have endured a disastrous summer and even a draw here could prove crucial in the relegation scrap.

Leicester beat Bournemouth 3-1 in this reverse fixture back in August and we can expect plenty more goals here on the south coast.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch the Bournemouth v Leicester game on TV and online.

When is Bournemouth v Leicester on TV?

Bournemouth v Leicester will take place on Sunday 12th July 2020.

Upcoming games will be staggered across multiple kick off times so you can tune in to watch every match live.

Check out our Premier League fixtures guide for the latest times and information.

What time is kick-off?

Bournemouth v Leicester will kick off at 7pm – the match will follow Tottenham v Arsenal, which kicks off at 4:30pm.

What TV channel is Bournemouth v Leicester on?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Premier League, Main Event and Sky One from 6:30pm.

This game is also available to watch live on free-to-air channel Pick TV.

Sky customers can add individual channels for just £18 per month or add the complete sports package to their deal for just £23 per month.

How to live stream Bournemouth v Leicester online

You can watch the match with a Sky Sports day pass for £9.99 or a month pass for £33.99, all without signing up to a contract.

NOW TV can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW TV is also available via BT Sport.

Existing Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices.

Bournemouth v Leicester odds

Bournemouth v Leicester team news

Bournemouth: Adam Smith came off with a head injury in the midweek draw with Tottenham and, while Eddie Howe confirmed the defender is “okay”, fans might not expect him to play on Sunday.

David Brooks is a concern with a calf issue, but Callum Wilson should start again after 90 minutes vs Spurs following a two-game suspension.

Leicester: James Maddison could be out for the rest of the season with a hip injury but will undergo tests before a decision is made on this weekend’s selection.

Ben Chilwell is also a worry after missing the midweek draw with Arsenal. Jamie Vardy, Ayoze Perez and Kelechi Iheanacho should all start.

Our prediction: Bournemouth v Leicester

Leicester are slowly getting back to their best after a disappointing couple of outings a fortnight back and will hope to blow Bournemouth away here.

Vardy is in top form with three goals in two games and is certainly the danger man for the Foxes once more.

It’s hard to see how Bournemouth will tame their opponents over 90 minutes.

Our prediction: Bournemouth 0-3 Leicester

