What channel is Southampton v Man City on? Kick off time, live stream and latest team news

Manchester City are back in action on Sunday against a Southampton side that have effectively secured their top-flight status for another season.

City must keep looking over their shoulder to ensure they are not caught in second place.

However, the 4-0 thrashing of champions Liverpool proves Pep Guardiola won’t allow his side’s remaining Premier League fixtures to become dead-rubbers.

Guardiola will want City to build strong form in order to be in top shape heading into their FA Cup semi-final with Arsenal later this July.

Saints have little to play for themselves bar league position, but this may well mean the game opens up at St Mary’s.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch the Southampton v Man City game on TV and online.

When is Southampton v Man City on TV?

Southampton v Man City will take place on Sunday 5th July 2020.

Upcoming games will be staggered across multiple kick off times so you can tune in to watch every match live.

Check out our Premier League fixtures guide for the latest times and information.

What time is kick-off?

Southampton v Man City will kick off at 7pm – the match will follow Liverpool v Aston Villa, which kicks off at 4:30pm.

What TV channel is Southampton v Man City on?

Fans can tune in to watch the game for free on BBC One from 6:35pm.

How to live stream Southampton v Man City online

You can also live stream the match via BBC iPlayer on a range of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets.

Southampton v Man City team news

<Southampton: Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg missed Southampton’s last outing against Watford and may struggle to get back into the side this weekend. Shane Long got 75 minutes at Vicarage Road and could play the whole game here.

Danny Ings should start up front after his double last Sunday, while Stuart Armstrong may come in for Will Smallbone in midfield. Kyle Walker-Peters should keep his spot in defence.

Man City: City will head to the south coast in high spirits after thumping Liverpool 4-0 in midweek. Leroy Sane has gone back to Germany, while Sergio Aguero is out injured for the rest of the summer.

Eric Garcia proved his fitness against Liverpool and should start again, while Phil Foden may stay in the XI after scoring on Thursday night. Gabriel Jesus is expected to lead the line here.

Our prediction: Southampton v Man City

Southampton have effectively secured their Premier League survival for another year and they may take their foot off the gas here at St Mary’s.

City are not a team that suffer bouts of bad form and any suggestion that losing the Premier League title race to Liverpool will inflict a blow on further results was dismissed with a 4-0 thumping of the Reds on Thursday.

Pep Guardiola will expect three points here and his side are likely to take command.

Our prediction: Southampton 0-2 Man City

