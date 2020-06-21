What channel is Aston Villa v Chelsea on? Kick off time, live stream and latest team news

It’s now or never for Aston Villa as they scrap to avoid a drop back down to the Championship. They welcome Chelsea to Villa Park today following Wednesday’s draw with Sheffield United.

Advertisement

Chelsea have made a good stab of this season without finding absolute consistency. Manager Frank Lampard will be tasked with a major trophy hunt next term but securing Champions League football – and clinching the FA Cup – are the boss’ priorities now.

The Blues still have plenty to play for as the season winds down with the remaining Premier League fixtures and will see this trip to the Midlands as an opportunity to establish their top-four position.

However, Lampard’s men must be alert to a Villa side desperate to remain in the top flight.

A repeat of Villa’s 2-1 defeat at Stamford Bridge will do Villa no favours at all and we can expect some tub-thumping football here this afternoon.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch the Aston Villa v Chelsea game on TV and online.

When is Aston Villa v Chelsea on TV?

Aston Villa v Chelsea will take place on Sunday 21st June 2020.

Upcoming games will be staggered across multiple kick off times so you can tune in to watch every match live.

Check out our Premier League fixtures guide for the latest times and information.

What time is kick-off?

Aston Villa v Chelsea will kick off at 4:15pm – the match will follow Newcastle v Sheffield United, which kicks off at 2pm.

Never miss a match! Sign up for football updates direct to your inbox Thanks! Sign in Register Sign me up! Sign up to get alerts for football and receive television and entertainment email newsletters from our award-winning editorial team. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how we hold your personal data, please see our privacy policy.

What TV channel is Aston Villa v Chelsea on?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Premier League and Main Event from 4pm.

Sky customers can add individual channels for just £18 per month or add the complete sports package to their deal for just £23 per month.

How to live stream Aston Villa v Chelsea online

You can watch the match with a Sky Sports day pass for £9.99 or a month pass for £33.99, all without signing up to a contract.

NOW TV can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW TV is also available via BT Sport.

Existing Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices.

Aston Villa v Chelsea team news

Aston Villa: Villa boss Dean Smith used four subs in the draw with Sheffield United and has no fresh injury worries heading into Sunday’s game.

John McGinn returned to the Villa XI in midweek after breaking his ankle in December and will likely play again as the Blues come to town.

Chelsea: Lampard welcomes back a host of players who were injured when the season was suspended back in March. Tammy Abraham, Callum Hudson-Odoi, Christian Pulisic, Andreas Christensen, Mateo Kovacic, Ruben Loftus-Cheek and N’Golo Kante are all back fit.

Jorginho is the only serious absentee through suspension. Mason Mount could start in midfield alongside Kovacic, with Abraham leading the line.

Our prediction: Aston Villa v Chelsea

Chelsea looked like the real deal back in March when they trounced both Liverpool and Everton in a week. The Blues should only improve this summer now they have men back to full fitness and new recruits in tow.

It’s hard to see Villa seriously threatening the Chelsea midfield core that will seek to run this game.

Expect Mount – if he plays – to see plenty of the ball and for Abraham to stretch his former team’s defence all game. Chelsea should secure three points here.

Our prediction: Aston Villa 0-2 Chelsea

Aston Villa v Chelsea odds

Working in partnership with the Radio Times, bet365 has provided the following betting odds for this event:

bet365 odds: Aston Villa (9/2) Draw (10/3) Chelsea (8/15)*

For all the latest Premier League odds and more, visit bet365 today and claim an opening account offer of ‘Up to £100 in Bet Credits**’, utilising the bonus code ‘RT365’.

*Odds subject to fluctuation. 18+ Only. Gamble Responsibly. BeGambleAware.org. Offer Terms: **New customers only. Min deposit £5. Bet Credits available for use upon settlement of bets to value of qualifying deposit. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and further T&Cs apply.

For the full breakdown of what games are coming up check out our Premier League fixtures on TV guide.

Advertisement

If you’re looking for something else to watch check out our TV guide.