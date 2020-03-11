How to watch and live stream PSG v Dortmund

Kylian Mbappe versus Erling Haaland feels like a match-up we could be seeing on repeat for the next decade.

Their first encounter last month ended in a 2-1 win for Dortmund over PSG, giving the Bundesliga side a slender advantage going into the second leg.

Mbappe has missed training ahead of the showdown and appears doubtful to be fit for the clash, meaning Neymar – the PSG goalscorer in the first leg – will need to dig deep and inspire his team at the Parc des Princes.

The game will go ahead behind closed doors due to the coronavirus outbreak, but the intensity will remain on the pitch with both sides in the ‘chasing pack’ at the top table of European football.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch the PSG v Dortmund game on TV and online.

What time is PSG v Dortmund?

PSG v Dortmund will kick off at 8:00pm on Wednesday 11th March 2020.

What channel is PSG v Dortmund?

The game will be shown live on BT Sport 3 from 7:15pm.

How to live stream PSG v Dortmund

Who will win? RadioTimes.com predicts…

Haaland is simply the man of the moment. His goal tally, his laser-accurate finishing, his presence leading the line has made his arguably the most feared striker in the world right now.

He leads the Champions League top scorer chart and has proven that nothing can faze him.

PSG are dominating France once again with 34 goals in their last eight games across multiple domestic competitions.

However, their season essentially boils down to the big European nights and Dortmund will feel they have the firepower to match their hosts and come away with a good enough result on the night.

Prediction: PSG 1-1 Dortmund