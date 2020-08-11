NOW TV offers Sky Sports Monthly pass so you can watch all the F1 and cricket

For several months earlier this year, the entire sporting world drew to a standstill, with the coronavirus pandemic leading to numerous delays, suspensions and cancellations – so you could hardly be blamed for wanting to gorge on as much sport as possible now that it’s back.

With that in mind, you might be interested in a Sky Sports pass with NOW TV – granting you access to all of the Formula 1 and cricket action set to place in the next couple of months.

Read on for everything you need to know about their deal.

What is NOW TV’s Sky Sports pass offer?

You can sign up for a NOW TV Sky Sports Month Pass for just £33.99 a month, or you can back a day pass for £9.99.

If you opt for the monthly option, you get access to 11 Sky Sports Channels and you can even stream three at once so you never miss any action.

You can also watch in full 1080p HD and you get 5.1 Dolby surround sound.

Sound good? Well, in your pass you will also get a 7-day free trial of Boost.

A day pass will still get you 11 Sky Sports Channels, but you can only stream on two screens at the same time, so if you want to be across everything, the monthly option is the way to go.

What can I watch on Sky Sports?

The English football season might be over for the time being – but Sky Sports has plenty more to offer in the time until the Premier League gets back up and running in October, including the action from the new season of the Scottish Premiership.

And there are plenty of other sports on offer as well, including all the action from the delayed Formula 1 season, with several Grand Prix to look forward to in coming weeks including races in Belgium, Spain and Italy.

As for Cricket, there’s England’s upcoming Test Series with Pakistan to enjoy, while golf fans can catch all the action from the Celtic Classic and Wyndham Championship as well.