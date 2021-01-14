UFC Fight Night Max Holloway v Calvin Kattar – live stream, TV schedule, UK time, fight card

UFC Fight Night is with a spicy encounter this weekend as Max Holloway returns to the Octagon.

Advertisement

The Hawaiian superstar is attempting to rebuild his reputation following a bruising couple of years, comprising of three defeats in his last four outings.

Holloway’s record has taken a beating lately following a Lightweight defeat to Dustin Poirier.

He subsequently returned to Featherweight to defend his world title, but a victory over Frankie Edgar was followed up by a pair of consecutive losses against Alexander Volkanovski, leaving Holloway out in the cold in terms of title contention.

This weekend’s opponent, Calvin Kattar, can expect to bear the brunt of Holloway’s frustrations in the biggest night of his own career.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch UFC Fight Night: Max Holloway v Calvin Kattar on TV and online.

What is UFC Fight Night start time?

TV coverage of this weekend’s UFC Fight Night card will start at 6pm (UK time) on Saturday 16th January 2021.

The main card will start at 8pm, providing UK fans with a nice early event compared to usual start times.

What TV channel is Max Holloway v Calvin Kattar on in the UK?

UFC Fight Night will be shown live on BT Sport 2 from 6pm.

There are multiple ways to get BT Sport. If you already have BT Broadband, you can add BT TV and Sport to your existing contract from just £15.00 per month. You can add the ‘Big Sport’ package for £40 per month which includes all BT Sport and 11 Sky Sports channels via a NOW TV pass.

You can watch UFC events on BT with a BT Sport monthly pass without signing up to a contract.

Regular subscribers can also stream matches via the BT Sport website or BT Sport app on a variety of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets.

How to watch Max Holloway v Calvin Kattar in US

US fans can watch the event live in the US via ESPN+.

EPSN+ costs $5.99 per month or $59.99 per year.

Where is UFC Fight Night held?

The UFC Fight Night between Holloway and Kattar will be held at the Etihad Arena venue set on the stunning UFC Fight Island.

UFC Fight Night fight card

Main card

Max Holloway v Calvin Kattar – Featherweight

Carlos Condit v Matt Brown – Welterweight

Santiago Ponzinibbio v Li Jingliang – Welterweight

Joaquin Buckley v Alessio Di Chirico – Middleweight

Punahele Soriano v Dusko Todorovic – Middleweight

Preliminary card

Phil Hawes v Nassourdine Imavov – Middleweight

Wu Yanan v Joselyne Edwards – Women’s Bantamweight

Omari Akhmedov v Tom Breese – Middleweight

Carlos Felipe v Justin Tafa – Heavyweight

David Zawada v Ramazan Emeev – Welterweight

Sarah Moras v Vanessa Melo – Women’s Bantamweight

Jacob Kilburn v Austin Lingo – Featherweight

Advertisement

If you’re looking for more to watch, check out our TV Guide.