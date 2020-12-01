When is BBC Sports Personality of the Year 2020? Shortlist, voting details and latest news

This year marks the 65th anniversary of the BBC’s Sports Personality of the Year Awards, and while 2020 has been a rather unconventional year for professional athletes, the event is going ahead.

Advertisement

While a number of big matches and games have faced cancellations and delays due to the ongoing pandemic, the annual ceremony will take place later this month to honour some of the biggest names in sport.

This includes Marcus Rashford, who’ll be receiving a special award for his work raising awareness of child food poverty in the UK.

As the full list of nominees for the coveted Sports Personality of the Year Award is revealed throughout the day, here’s everything you need to know about this year’s event.

A world of sport in one place Updates from the world of sport on TV, including news, views and how to watch it all live. Thanks, you are now signed up to our sport on TV newsletter! We look forward to sending you our email updates. Sign in to/ register for a RadioTimes.com account to manage your email preferences Sign in Register To manage your email preferences, click here. Sign me up! Immediate Media Company Limited (publishers of radiotimes.com) would love to send you our sports on TV newsletters. We may also send occasional updates from our editorial team. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how we hold your personal data, please see our privacy policy.

When is BBC Sports Personality of the Year 2020?

The BBC Sports Personality of the Year 2020 Award Ceremony will take place on 20th December, and will be broadcast live on BBC One.

The BBC’s Director of Sport Barbara Slater said of this year’s awards: “As we know, it has been a strange and unprecedented year, but we have still been fortunate enough to see plenty of sporting highlights which we look forward to honouring on the night.

“The 67th BBC Sports Personality of the Year award promises to be another exciting and tough choice for audiences.”

Who is on the shortlist for BBC Sports Personality of the Year 2020?

Of course before the winner is announced, the shortlist will be unveiled to give the public the chance to vote.

The full shortlist is being revealed throughout the day (Tuesday 1st December), with fitness coach and presenter Joe Wicks announcing the nominees one by one across different BBC shows – starting with the Greg James Breakfast show on BBC Radio 1.

So far, the nominees include F1 driver Lewis Hamilton, cricketer Stuart Broad and footballer Jordan Henderson, with the next contender expected to be announced during Nihal Arthanayake’s show on BBC Radio 5 Live this afternoon.

Bookmakers’ favourite for this year’s award was Manchester United and England footballer Marcus Rashford, who has won plaudits for his campaigning for free school meals – however, the BBC has announced that Rashford will be honoured with a special award during the live show.

How can I vote in BBC Sports Personality of the Year 2020?

The public usually have the chance to vote for their Sports Personality of the Year during the live show on December 20th, with a number for each nominee revealed at the start of the programme.

Who won BBC Sports Personality of the Year in 2019?

Last year’s award was won by cricketer Ben Stokes who helped England win the Cricket World Cup for the first time with a dramatic victory against New Zealand in the final at Lord’s, in which he won the man of the match award

He also scored 135 not out to lead England to a one-wicket win in the third Ashes Test match at Headingley.

Formula 1 driver Lewis Hamilton came in second place, while athlete Dina Asher Smith placed third.

BBC Sports Personality of the Year winners

You can find the winners for every year since 2000 below:

2000: Steve Redgrave (Rowing)

2001: David Beckham (Football)

2002: Paula Radcliffe (Athletics)

2003: Jonny Wilkinson (Rugby)

2004: Kelly Holmes (Athletics)

2005: Andrew Flintoff (Cricket)

2006: Zara Phillips (Eventing)

2007: Joe Calzaghe (Boxing)

2008: Chris Hoy (Cycling)

2009: Ryan Giggs (Football)

2010: Tony McCoy (Horse Racing)

2011: Mark Cavendish (Cycling)

2012: Bradley Wiggins (Cycling)

2013: Andy Murray (Tennis)

2014: Lewis Hamilton (Formula One)

2015: Andy Murray (Tennis)

2016: Andy Murray (Tennis)

2017: Mo Farah (Athletics)

2018: Geraint Thomas (Cycling)

2019: Ben Stokes (Cricket)

Advertisement

Find out what else to watch with our TV Guide.