How to vote for BBC Sports Personality of the Year 2021

The BBC Sports Personality of the Year 2021 awards are coming this week with a host of contenders battling for the coveted honour.

US Open champion Emma Raducanu is the clear favourite to take home the top prize, while Olympic diver Tom Daley, boxing icon Tyson Fury and Paralympic hero Dame Sarah Storey are included in the chasing pack.

However, nothing is guaranteed until the trophy is hoisted high. Millions of votes are yet to be cast and your favourite star needs your support to help nudge them over the line.

RadioTimes.com brings you the full round-up of how to vote for your favourite in BBC Sports Personality of the Year 2021.

How to vote for BBC Sports Personality of the Year

There are two ways sports fans can vote: by phone or via the BBC Sport website.

To vote online, you must first sign in to or register for a BBC account and then find your favourite candidate. There is no charge for this, but you’ll be limited to one vote per BBC account.

This ensures a fair vote, rather than several individuals being able to vote multiple times.

Check out the SPOTY section on the BBC website for more details and to vote online.

If you wish to vote by phone, numbers will be shown on screen during the live show. Votes are only valid once the voting system opens and before the lines close on the night.

Calls to the 11-digit number from landlines and mobiles cost 15p plus your network’s access charge while calls from mobiles to the seven-digit number cost 15p per vote and should cost less than calling the 11-digit number from your mobile.

What is BBC Sports Personality of the Year?

The BBC Sports Personality of the Year is a ceremony to honour the greatest British sporting achievements of the year, with the public voting for the winning sportsperson from a shortlist of contenders drawn up by an expert panel.

The shortlist takes into consideration the ‘impact’ of the person’s sporting achievement beyond the sport in question and aims to represent the breadth and depth of UK sports.

This year marks the 67th anniversary of the event, with recent winners having including Andy Murray (on three occasions), Lewis Hamilton and Ben Stokes.

As well as the main award, the ceremony takes a look back at the year in sport, with other accolades being handed out for Overseas Sports Personality of the Year, Sports Personality Team of the Year Award, and Greatest Sporting Moment of the Year, among others.

When is the BBC Sports Personality of the Year Awards?

The ceremony will take place on Sunday 19th December this year, and will be broadcast live on BBC One, with coverage starting from 6:45pm.

It will be presented by Gary Lineker, Clare Balding, Gabby Logan and Alex Scott.