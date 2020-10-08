How to watch NFL in the UK | TV fixtures on Sky Sports, Channel 5 and BBC

NFL fixtures return to our TV screens in Week 5 this season as the competition heats up and the top contenders begin to emerge from the pack.

The undefeated – and reigning Super Bowl champions – Kansas City Chiefs continue to ball along in the 2020 season under the elite stewardship of superstar QB Patrick Mahomes.

You can catch their divisional game against the newly-relocated Las Vegas Raiders live on Sky Sports this weekend, alongside four other big games across various channels.

The resurgent Cleveland Browns appear to finally have their act together after numerous years in the doldrums, and they will hope to test their offensive weapons against the Indianapolis Colts’ sensational defence.

Not every NFL game will be shown live in the UK via standard broadcasters, but there will be more options than ever before following the announcement of NFL on Channel 5.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up all the upcoming fixtures on TV in the UK including BST start times and broadcast details.

We’ve got a handy guide showing you how to watch the matches on British TV screens through BBC, Sky Sports, NOW TV and with an NFL Gamepass.

How to watch NFL in the UK

Sky Sports will show live coverage of games on their dedicated Sky Sports NFL channel and online via the SkyGo app.

NOW TV boast a Sky Sports day pass for £9.99 or a month pass for £33.99 without needing a contract.

NFL Gamepass is one of the most popular ways for UK NFL fans to soak up the action, with almost every game broadcast live on the service which can be viewed on a range of devices.

Channel 5 will broadcast the live Monday Night Football game each week in a major boost for fans wanting to watch free-to-air NFL games.

BBC will only be showing the Super Bowl live this season due to a lack of international games, but the ever-popular trio of Mark Chapman, Jason Bell and Osi Umenyiora will be back with an extended Saturday night slot for The NFL Show.

NFL fixtures on TV

All UK time. Doesn’t include fixtures on NFL Gamepass.

Week 5

Friday 9th October

Chicago Bears v Tampa Bay Buccaneers (12:30am) Sky Sports NFL / Main Event / NOW TV / Amazon Prime Video

Sunday 11th October

Kansas City Chiefs v Las Vegas Raiders (5pm) Sky Sports NFL / NOW TV

Cleveland Browns v Indianapolis Colts (9:25pm) Sky Sports NFL / Main Event / NOW TV

Monday 12th October

Seattle Seahawks v Minnesota Vikings (1:10am) Sky Sports NFL / Main Event / NOW TV

Tuesday 13th October

New Orleans Saints v Los Angeles Chargers (1:15am) Sky Sports NFL / Main Event / NOW TV / Channel 5