What channel is England v Wales on? Kick off time, live stream and latest team news

England kick off their international break with a friendly against neighbours Wales at Wembley.

Advertisement

Gareth Southgate’s men have two Nations League fixtures lined up for later in the break, against Belgium and Denmark.

The boss will be keen to get a friendly win under his belt here and secure a morale boost following a stodgy beginning to their Nations League campaign last time out.

Wales, meanwhile, sit top of their Nations League group with two wins from two – and manager Ryan Giggs will be desperate to get one over the Three Lions here.

And while this match may be billed as a friendly, it could get feisty out on the Wembley turf with plenty of pride at stake.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch England v Wales on TV and online.

When is England v Wales on TV?

England v Wales will take place on Thursday 8th October 2020.

This is just a friendly, but check out our Euro 2020 play-offs, Nations League fixtures and live football on TV guides for the latest times and information.

What time is kick-off?

England v Wales will kick off at 8pm.

There are numerous international games games taking place this midweek including Scotland v Israel in Thursday’s Euro 2020 play-offs.

Never miss a match! Sign up for football updates direct to your inbox Thanks! Sign in Register Sign me up! Sign up to get alerts for football and receive television and entertainment email newsletters from our award-winning editorial team. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how we hold your personal data, please see our privacy policy.

What TV channel is England v Wales on?

Fans can tune in to watch the game for free on ITV from 7:30pm. It is also available to watch live in Wales on S4C.

How to live stream England v Wales online

You can also live stream the match via the ITV Hub on a range of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets.

England v Wales team news

England: Tammy Abraham, Ben Chilwell and Jadon Sancho are all out after the trio broke coronavirus rules last Saturday.

Boss Southgate could experiment a bit here, with Dean Henderson, Reece James, James Ward-Prowse and Dominic Calvert-Lewin potentially getting run-outs.

Wales: Aaron Ramsey misses this game as he remains in a club bubble after two of Juventus’ non-playing staff members tested positive for Covid-19.

Forward Hal Robson-Kanu is out after breaking his arm playing for West Brom, while Gareth Bale is not in the squad.

Our prediction: England v Wales

England were leggy in their two Nations League performances back in September and Southgate will be keen to inject some life into this side, so expect a number of fresh faces to get game time.

Wales will be out for the win but with Bale, Ramsey and Robson-Kanu all missing this could be a tough ask.

The game may not be a firecracker but there will be tension on the Wembley pitch and that could lead to a mistake or two. England should pinch it but Wales will put up a fight.

Our prediction: England 2-1 Wales

Check out our relaunched Football Times podcast featuring special guests, FPL tips and match previews

For the full breakdown of what games are coming up check out our Nations League fixtures on TV guide.

Advertisement

If you’re looking for something else to watch check out our TV Guide.