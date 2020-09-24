How to watch UFC 253 – live stream and TV channel for Adesanya v Costa

UFC 253 will go ahead this weekend with Israel Adesanya and Paulo Costa putting their undefeated records on the line.

Middleweight champion Adesanya is one of the most exciting pound-for-pound talents in UFC and will hope to defend his belt successfully once again.

The Nigerian-born, New Zealand-based star went the distance with Yoel Romero last time out in Las Vegas but was handed the victory by unanimous decision at UFC 248 in March.

Interestingly, Costa’s last outing also ended with a main event victory by unanimous decision over Yoel Romero at UFC 241 in August 2019.

The Brazilian ace will hope to make the most of his title shot as he sits second – behind Robert Whittaker – in the list of contenders for Adesanya’s crown.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch UFC 253 on TV and online.

What is the UFC 253 start time?

TV coverage of the UFC 253 event will start at 1am (UK time) in the early hours of Sunday 27th September 2020.

The main card will be broadcast from 3am (UK time).

What channel is UFC 253 on in the UK?

UFC 253 will be shown live on BT Sport 1.

There are multiple ways to get BT Sport. If you already have BT Broadband, you can add BT TV and Sport to your existing contract from just £15.00 per month. You can add the ‘Big Sport’ package for £40 per month which includes all BT Sport and 11 Sky Sports channels via a NOW TV pass.

Live stream UFC 253 online

You can watch UFC 253 with a BT Sport monthly pass without signing up to a contract.

Regular subscribers can also stream matches via the BT Sport website or BT Sport app on a variety of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets.

How to watch UFC 253 in US

US fans can watch the event live in the US via ESPN+.

On its own, EPSN+ costs $4.99 per month or $49.99 per year. You can purchase UFC 253 only for $64.99 or combine it with a ESPN+ annual subscription for $84.99, an over 25% saving.

Where is UFC 253 held?

The UFC 253 event will be held at the Flash Forum facility on Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, a regular hosting venue for fights during lockdown.

UFC 253 fight card

Main card

Israel Adesanya v Paulo Costa – Middleweight

Dominick Reyes v Jan Blachowicz – Light Heavyweight

Kai Kara-France v Brandon Royval – Flyweight

For the full list, check out our UFC 253 fight card – coming soon

