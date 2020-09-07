Tour de France 2020 dates | TV schedule and live stream

Elite-level cycling is back in business following the coronavirus lockdown and a fresh batch of contenders are gunning for glory in the 2020 Tour de France.

Advertisement

The rescheduled pinnacle of the cycling calendar may not be able to draw crowds to the streets, but plenty will be tuning in from across the globe.

Former champions – and British stars – Chris Froome and Geraint Thomas are not taking part in this year’s event with Team Ineos.

Froome has spent most of the last year on the treatment table recovering from a horror crash prior to last year’s Tour, but had returned to action, albeit in a more tepid manner.

Their absence hasn’t reduced the drama on the roads, with plenty of action still to come from the twists, turns and trials of the most stunning parts of France.

Check out all the details you need to know about the Tour de France in 2020 including dates, teams, riders, the route, stages and past winners.

When does Tour de France 2020 start?

The Tour de France started on Saturday 29th August 2020, roughly two months after it was originally scheduled to take place.

It will be a full-length event, wrapping up in Paris on Sunday 20th September 2020.

How to watch Tour de France 2020 on TV and live stream

You can watch all of the live action on ITV4 with highlights shows running regularly on the night of every stage at approximately 7pm.

Exact times for live coverage will be confirmed below in the stage list.

Coverage can also be live streamed daily via ITV Hub.

Fans can also tune in to watch all of the action live on Eurosport in the UK.

Live coverage of every stage will be broadcast between the Eurosport 1 and 2 channels before a daily highlights show each evening.

Amazon Prime members can get a 7-day free trial to the Eurosport channel.

After the free trial, the Eurosport channel is £6.99 per month. Amazon Prime is £7.99 per month but can be accessed with a 30-day free trial.

Tour de France 2020 route and TV times

Stage 10

Date: Tuesday 8th September

Start: Ile d’Oleron

Finish: Ile de re Saint-Martin

Distance: 170km

WATCH: ITV4 from 12:15pm / Eurosport 1 from 12:25pm

Stage 11

Date: Wednesday 9th September

Start: Catelaillon-Plage

Finish: Potiers

Distance: 167km

WATCH: ITV4 from 2pm / Eurosport 1 from 12:20pm

Stage 12

Date: Thursday 10th September

Start: Chauvigny

Finish: Sarran Correze

Distance: 218km

WATCH: ITV4 from 1pm / Eurosport 1 from 10:45am

Stage 13

Date: Friday 11th September

Start: Chatel-Guyon

Finish: Puy Mary

Distance: 191km

WATCH: ITV4 from 1pm / Eurosport 1 from 10:45am

Stage 14

Date: Saturday 12th September

Start: Clermont-Ferrand

Finish: Lyon

Distance: 197km

WATCH: ITV4 from 12pm / Eurosport 1 from 12pm

Stage 15

Date: Sunday 13th September

Start: Lyon

Finish: Grand Colombier

Distance: 175km

WATCH: ITV4 from 11:15am / Eurosport 1 from 11:20am

Stage 16

Date: Tuesday 15th September

Start: La Tour-du-Pin

Finish: Villard-de-Lans

Distance: 164km

WATCH: ITV4 from 1pm / Eurosport 1 from 12pm

Stage 17

Date: Wednesday 16th September

Start: Grenoble

Finish: Meribel Col de la Loze

Distance: 168km

WATCH: ITV4 from 11am / Eurosport 1 from 11:10am

Stage 18

Date: Thursday 17th September

Start: Meribel

Finish: La Roche-Sur-Foron

WATCH: ITV4 from 1pm / Eurosport 1 from 11am

Stage 19

Date: Friday 18th September

Start: Bourg-en-Bresse

Finish: Champagnole

Distance: 160km

WATCH: ITV4 from 2pm / Eurosport 1 from 12:25pm

Stage 20

Date: Saturday 19th September

Start: Lure

Finish: La Planche des Belles Filles

Distance: 36km

WATCH: ITV4 from 2pm / Eurosport 1 from 12pm

Stage 21

Date: Sunday 20th September

Start: Mantes-La-Jolie

Finish: Paris

Distance: 122km

WATCH: ITV4 from 3:45pm / Eurosport 1 from 11:20am

Tour de France 2020 results

Stage 1 – Winner: Alexander Kristoff

Date: Saturday 29th August

Start: Nice Moyen Pays

Finish: Nice

Distance: 156km

Stage 2 – Winner: Julian Alaphilippe

Date: Sunday 30th August

Start: Nice Haut Pays

Finish: Nice

Distance: 187km

Stage 3 – Winner: Caleb Ewan

Date: Monday 31st August

Start: Nice

Finish: Sisteron

Distance: 198km

Stage 4 – Winner: Primoz Roglic

Date: Tuesday 1st September

Start: Sisteron

Finish: Orcieres-Merlette

Distance: 157km

Stage 5 – Winner: Wout Van Aert

Date: Wednesday 2nd September

Start: Gap

Finish: Privas

Distance: 183km

Stage 6 – Winner: Alexey Lutsenko

Date: Thursday 3rd September

Start: Le Teil

Finish: Mont Aigoual

Distance: 191km

Stage 7 – Winner: Wout Van Aert

Date: Friday 4th September

Start: Millau

Finish: Lavaur

Distance: 168km

Stage 8 – Winner: Nans Peters

Date: Saturday 5th September

Start: Cazeres-Sur-Garonne

Finish: Loudenvielle

Distance: 140km

Stage 9 – Winner: Tadej Pogacar

Date: Sunday 6th September

Start: Pau

Finish: Laruns

Distance: 154km

Tour de France teams and riders

The provisional start list for the Tour de France 2020:

Ineos Grenadiers

Egan Bernal

Andrey Amador

Richard Carapaz

Jonathan Castroviejo

Michal Kwiatkowski

Luke Rowe

Pavel Sivakov

Dylan Van Baarle

Team Jumbo – Visma

Primož Roglic

George Bennett

Amund Grøndahl Jansen

Tom Dumoulin

Robert Gesink

Sepp Kuss

Tony Martin

Wout Van Aert

Bora – Hansgrohe

Peter Sagan

Emanuel Buchmann

Felix Grossschartner

Lennard Kämna

Gregor Mühlberger

Daniel Oss

Lukas Pöstlberger

Maximilian Schachmann

Agr La Mondiale

Romain Bardet

Mikael Cherel

Benoit Cosnefroy

Pierre Latour

Oliver Naesen

Nans Peters

Clément Venturini

Alexis Vuillermoz

Deceuninck – Quick – Step

Julian Alaphilippe

Kasper Asgreen

Sam Bennett

Rémi Cavagna

Tim Declercq

Dries Devenyns

Bob Jungels

Michael Mørkøv

Groupama – FDJ

Thibaut Pinot

William Bonnet

David Gaudu

Stefan Küng

Matthieu Ladagnous

Valentin Madouas

Rudy Molard

Sébastien Reichenbach

Bahrain – McLaren

Mikel Landa

Pello Bilbao

Damiano Caruso

Sonny Colbrelli

Marco Haller

Matej Mohoric

Wouter Poels

Rafael Valls Ferri

EF Pro Cycling

Rigoberto Uran

Alberto Bettiol

Hugh John Carthy

Sergio Andres Higuita

Jens Keukeleire

Daniel Felipe Martinez

Neilson Powless

Tejay Van Garderen

Team Arkea – Samsic

Nairo Quintana

Winner Anacona

Warren Barguil

Kévin Ledanois

Dayer Quintana

Diego Rosa

Clément Russo

Connor Swift

Movistar Team

Alejandro Valverde

Dario Cataldo

Imanol Erviti

Enric Mas

Nelson Oliveira

José Rojas

Marc Soler

Carlos Verona

Trek – Segafredo

Richie Porte

Niklas Eg

Kenny Elissonde

Bauke Mollema

Mads Pedersen

Toms Skujins

Jasper Stuyven

Edward Theuns

CCC Team

Greg Van Avermaet

Alessandro De Marchi

Simon Geschke

Jan Hirt

Jonas Koch

Michael Schär

Matteo Trentin

Ilnur Zakarin

Cofidis

Guillaume Martin

Simone Consonni

Nicolas Edet

Jesus Herrada

Christophe Laporte

Anthony Perez

Pierre Luc Perichon

Elia Viviani

UAE Team Emirates

Tadej Pogacar

Fabio Aru

David De La Cruz

Davide Formolo

Alexander Kristoff

Vegard Stake Laengen

Marco Marcato

Jan Polanc

Astana Pro Team

Miguel Angel Lopez

Omar Fraile

Hugo Houle

Gorka Izaguirre Insausti

Ion Izaguirre Insausti

Alexey Lutsenko

Luis León Sanchez

Harold Tejada

Lotto Soudal

Caleb Ewan

Steff Cras

Jasper De Buyst

Thomas De Gendt

John Degenkolb

Frederik Frison

Philippe Gilbert

Roger Kluge

Mitchelton – Scott

Adam Yates

Jack Bauer

Samuel Bewley

Esteban Chaves

Daryl Impey

Christopher Juul Jensen

Luka Mezgec

Mikel Nieve

Israel Start-Up Nation

Daniel Martin

André Greipel

Ben Hermans

Hugo Hofstetter

Krists Neilands

Guy Niv

Nils Politt

Tom Van Asbroeck

Total Direct Energie

Niccolò Bonifazio

Mathieu Burgaudeau

Lilian Calmejane

Jérôme Cousin

Fabien Grellier

Romain Sicard

Geoffrey Soupe

Anthony Turgis

NTT Pro Cycling Team

Giacomo Nizzolo

Edvald Boasson Hagen

Ryan Gibbons

Michael Gogl

Michael Hundahl Valgren

Roman Kreuziger

Domenico Pozzovivo

Maximilian Walscheid

Team Sunweb

Tiesj Benoot

Nikias Arndt

Cees Bol

Marc Hirschi

Søren Kragh Andersen

Joris Nieuwenhuis

Casper Phillip Pedersen

Nicolas Roche

B&B Hotels – Vital Concept P / B KTM

Bryan Coquard

Cyril Barthe

Maxime Chevalier

Jens Debusschere

Cyril Gautier

Quentin Pacher

Kévin Reza

Pierre Rolland

Who won the Tour de France 2019?

Egan Bernal ended a run of British dominance in the Tour de France last year.

Froome and Thomas combined to sweep up the last four years of TDF titles for Team Sky before a name change to Team Ineos.

Colombian star Bernal rode to victory for Ineos despite not winning any individual stages and only leading twice.

The 23-year-old was rewarded for his consistency throughout all the stages as he was crowned in Paris.

Tour de France past winners

2010: Andy Schleck

2011: Cadel Evans

2012: Bradley Wiggins

2013: Chris Froome

2014: Vincenzo Nibali

2015: Chris Froome

2016: Chris Froome

2017: Chris Froome

2018: Geraint Thomas

2019: Egan Bernal

Advertisement

If you’re looking for more to watch, check out our TV Guide.