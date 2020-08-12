What live football is on TV tonight?

The never-ending 2019/20 football season continues to sizzle long into the summer with European football action crackling along every night for the rest of the week.

Drag up a seat, get cosy, let the best football players on the continent – and beyond – work their magic.

There are plenty of Champions League fixtures and Europa League fixtures coming in the next week before the the final of each tournament – the coronation of new kings and princes of Europe.

PSG are next in action. The 2019/20 Ligue 1 season didn’t survive lockdown, but the French giants have some minutes under their belts after beating Lyon in the Coupe de France recently.

They face free-scoring Atalanta in the Champions League quarter-finals tonight. While the Serie A stars may not boast household names, they have been arguably the most exciting team in Europe to watch this season.

Atalanta found the net 98 times in 38 league games this term, that’s 23 more than title-winning Juventus, armed with Cristiano Ronaldo, and 17 more than next-top scorers Inter Milan.

We’ll bring you all the latest details in the coming days with plenty of drama to feast your eyes on as the competition reaches its eventual climax.

Wednesday 12th August

Key games included below. All UK times.

Competition: Champions League

Kick off: 8pm

Live coverage: BT Sport 1

