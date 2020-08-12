Champions League top scorers: Who will win the 2019/20 Golden Boot?

The Champions League is ready to grind back into gear with some of the finest attacking talents jostling for position in the top scorers chart.

European football’s top table is a playground for Europe’s best and brightest, with Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo still in the competition and thirsty for more success.

Bayern Munich talisman Robert Lewandowski has been a faithful goalscorer with the German side for a number of years and has just enjoyed his best season yet.

The Polish star will be determined to make the most of remaining Champions League fixtures as he sits ahead in the Golden Boot race.

Dortmund sensation Erling Haaland had provided the greatest threat to Lewandowski’s position at the top, but Dortmund’s exit from the tournament has extinguished his chances of landing the award.

Check out the full list of Champions League top scorers.

Champions League top scorers 2019/20

Robert Lewandowski (Bayern Munich) 13 goals, 4 assists Erling Haaland (RB Salzburg/Dortmund) 10 goals, 1 assist Gabriel Jesus (Man City) 6 goals, 3 assists Raheem Sterling (Man City) 6 goals, 2 assists Serge Gnabry (Bayern Munich) 6 goals, 1 assist Dries Mertens (Napoli) 6 goals, 1 assist Harry Kane (Tottenham) 6 goals, 0 assists Memphis Depay (Lyon) 6 goals, 0 assists Kylian Mbappe (PSG) 5 goals, 4 assists Karim Benzema (Real Madrid) 5 goals, 2 assists

Last updated – 2pm Wednesday 12th August