Champions League top scorers: Who will win the 2019/20 Golden Boot?
Champions League top scorers have picked up where they left off in 2019/20 prior to lockdown when the games returned in August
The Champions League is ready to grind back into gear with some of the finest attacking talents jostling for position in the top scorers chart.
European football’s top table is a playground for Europe’s best and brightest, with Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo still in the competition and thirsty for more success.
Bayern Munich talisman Robert Lewandowski has been a faithful goalscorer with the German side for a number of years and has just enjoyed his best season yet.
The Polish star will be determined to make the most of remaining Champions League fixtures as he sits ahead in the Golden Boot race.
Dortmund sensation Erling Haaland had provided the greatest threat to Lewandowski’s position at the top, but Dortmund’s exit from the tournament has extinguished his chances of landing the award.
Check out the full list of Champions League top scorers.
Champions League top scorers 2019/20
- Robert Lewandowski (Bayern Munich) 13 goals, 4 assists
- Erling Haaland (RB Salzburg/Dortmund) 10 goals, 1 assist
- Gabriel Jesus (Man City) 6 goals, 3 assists
- Raheem Sterling (Man City) 6 goals, 2 assists
- Serge Gnabry (Bayern Munich) 6 goals, 1 assist
- Dries Mertens (Napoli) 6 goals, 1 assist
- Harry Kane (Tottenham) 6 goals, 0 assists
- Memphis Depay (Lyon) 6 goals, 0 assists
- Kylian Mbappe (PSG) 5 goals, 4 assists
- Karim Benzema (Real Madrid) 5 goals, 2 assists
Last updated – 2pm Wednesday 12th August
Champions League top scorers ever
- Cristiano Ronaldo – 130
- Lionel Messi – 115
- Raul – 71
- Robert Lewandowski – 66
- Karim Benzema – 65
- Ruud van Nistelrooy – 56
- Thierry Henry – 50
- Zlatan Ibrahimovic – 48
- Andriy Shevchenko – 48
- Filippo Inzaghi – 46
For the full breakdown of what games are coming up check out our Champions League fixtures on TV guide.