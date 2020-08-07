What live football is on TV tonight?

The 2019/20 football season simply won’t end.

Advertisement

Some domestic competitions, including the Scottish Premiership, are already up and running with their 2020/21 instalments, but Champions League fixtures and Europa League fixtures are still going ahead from 2019/20.

Manchester United and Wolves have blazed their way through to the Europa League quarter-finals in recent days, now the pressure ramps up at Europe’s top table.

Manchester City boast a slender lead over Real Madrid following a 2-1 first-leg victory. They meet again on Friday night to battle for a place in the Champions League quarter-finals.

Chelsea are also in action against Bayern Munich this weekend but must overturn a 3-0 deficit to qualify, a tall order against the Bundesliga conquerers.

There are several other matches taking place over the weekend and we’ve rounded up the best for you to soak up.

Games will continue to be shown across Sky Sports, BT Sport and Premier Sports platforms, while BBC and Amazon Prime Video could hope to sink their teeth into more Premier League football in 2020/21.

Check out your guide to the best football matches on TV this week.

Friday 7th August

Key games included below. All UK times.

Competition: Champions League

Kick off: 8pm

Live coverage: BT Sport 2

Competition: Champions League

Kick off: 8pm

Live coverage: BT Sport 1

Saturday 8th August

St Johnstone v Aberdeen

Competition: Scottish Premiership

Kick off: 12:30pm

Live coverage: Sky Sports Football / NOW TV

Competition: Champions League

Kick off: 8pm

Live coverage: BT Sport 1

Competition: Champions League

Kick off: 8pm

Live coverage: BT Sport 2

Sunday 9th August

Kilmarnock v Celtic

Competition: Scottish Premiership

Kick off: 4:30pm

Live coverage: Sky Sports Football / NOW TV

What games are free-to-air?

In addition to a wide range of games being shown across subscription platforms, football fans have been treated to more live free-to-air Premier League games than ever before.

Of course the season is on pause for now, but as we’ve highlighted there is plenty more football to soak up.

Unfortunately, there are no live free-to-air games live on TV tonight.

Keep checking out our regularly updated guides for the latest information on games and how to watch them.

Advertisement

If you’re looking for something else to watch, check out our TV Guide.