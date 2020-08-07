What live football is on TV tonight?
Your guide to the best live football matches on Sky Sports, BT Sport, BBC, ITV and beyond.
The 2019/20 football season simply won’t end.
Some domestic competitions, including the Scottish Premiership, are already up and running with their 2020/21 instalments, but Champions League fixtures and Europa League fixtures are still going ahead from 2019/20.
Manchester United and Wolves have blazed their way through to the Europa League quarter-finals in recent days, now the pressure ramps up at Europe’s top table.
Manchester City boast a slender lead over Real Madrid following a 2-1 first-leg victory. They meet again on Friday night to battle for a place in the Champions League quarter-finals.
Chelsea are also in action against Bayern Munich this weekend but must overturn a 3-0 deficit to qualify, a tall order against the Bundesliga conquerers.
There are several other matches taking place over the weekend and we’ve rounded up the best for you to soak up.
Games will continue to be shown across Sky Sports, BT Sport and Premier Sports platforms, while BBC and Amazon Prime Video could hope to sink their teeth into more Premier League football in 2020/21.
Check out your guide to the best football matches on TV this week.
Friday 7th August
Key games included below. All UK times.
Juventus v Lyon
Competition: Champions League
Kick off: 8pm
Live coverage: BT Sport 2
Man City v Real Madrid
Competition: Champions League
Kick off: 8pm
Live coverage: BT Sport 1
Saturday 8th August
St Johnstone v Aberdeen
Competition: Scottish Premiership
Kick off: 12:30pm
Live coverage: Sky Sports Football / NOW TV
Bayern Munich v Chelsea
Competition: Champions League
Kick off: 8pm
Live coverage: BT Sport 1
Barcelona v Napoli
Competition: Champions League
Kick off: 8pm
Live coverage: BT Sport 2
Sunday 9th August
Kilmarnock v Celtic
Competition: Scottish Premiership
Kick off: 4:30pm
Live coverage: Sky Sports Football / NOW TV
What games are free-to-air?
In addition to a wide range of games being shown across subscription platforms, football fans have been treated to more live free-to-air Premier League games than ever before.
Of course the season is on pause for now, but as we’ve highlighted there is plenty more football to soak up.
Unfortunately, there are no live free-to-air games live on TV tonight.
Keep checking out our regularly updated guides for the latest information on games and how to watch them.
