What channel is Chelsea v Wolves on? Kick off time, live stream and latest team news

Chelsea welcome Wolves to Stamford Bridge with a Champions League spot still to play for on the last game of the season.

Wolves have just one game remaining to stave off Tottenham and secure at least sixth place this season.

And with Chelsea still pushing for a top-four finish, this clash could prove to be the most exciting of 10 Premier League fixtures taking place this weekend.

The Blues head into Sunday’s game fourth in the table and need to at least match Leicester’s result at Manchester United to guarantee Champions League football.

But Wolves are not a team to surrender easily and will be gunning for a win here too.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch the Chelsea v Wolves game on TV and online.

When is Chelsea v Wolves on TV?

Chelsea v Wolves will take place on Sunday 26th July 2020.

Upcoming games will be staggered across multiple kick off times so you can tune in to watch every match live.

Check out our Premier League fixtures guide for the latest times and information.

What time is kick-off?

Chelsea v Wolves will kick off at 4pm – the match is one of 10 Premier League games taking place on Sunday afternoon.

What TV channel is Chelsea v Wolves on?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Premier League from 3pm.

How to live stream Chelsea v Wolves online

Chelsea v Wolves odds

Chelsea v Wolves team news

Chelsea: N’Golo Kante is a worry for the weekend after he missed the defeat to Liverpool on Wednesday with a thigh injury.

Apart from that manager Frank Lampard has a fit first-team squad and may grant Tammy Abraham and Christian Pulisic starts after their goals in midweek.

Wolves: There are no fresh injury concerns for Wolves following the 2-0 win over Crystal Palace last time out.

Nuno Espirito Santo could well name the same back three that started against Palace, having stuck with the system all summer.

Our prediction: Chelsea v Wolves

Chelsea have suffered three defeats this summer that have all involved implosions at the back.

But when Lampard’s defence is on form the Blues usually run out winners.

The test, therefore, is how Kurt Zouma and Antonio Rudiger cope with Wolves’ attacking talent. This could well be a bombastic game with goals up until the death.

Our prediction: Chelsea 2-1 Wolves

