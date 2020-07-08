What channel is Brighton v Liverpool on? Kick off time, live stream and latest team news

Liverpool’s coronation tour continue with a trip to the seaside as Brighton welcome the champions to the south coast this week.

However, it’s not all been plain sailing for the Reds since they were confirmed as champions following a humiliating defeat to Man City before struggling to overcome relegation-battling Aston Villa at the weekend.

Liverpool did run out 2-0 winners against Villa, but the goalless scoreline after 70 minutes has raised eyebrows over the champions’ focus in their remaining Premier League fixtures.

Brighton have shuffled away from immediate danger, and may have already done enough to secure their status in the top flight for another season, although that may be down to the fact that rivals below them simply haven’t turned up in lockdown.

Graham Potter will be keen to stick more points on the board, and will hope his team can provide more resilience here than when they face Manchester United at the AMEX recently.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch the Brighton v Liverpool game on TV and online.

When is Brighton v Liverpool on TV?

Brighton v Liverpool will take place on Wednesday 8th July 2020.

Upcoming games will be staggered across multiple kick off times so you can tune in to watch every match live.

Check out our Premier League fixtures guide for the latest times and information.

What time is kick-off?

Brighton v Liverpool will kick off at 8:15pm – the match follows three Premier League matches including Man City v Newcastle.

What TV channel is Brighton v Liverpool on?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Premier League and Main Event from 8pm.

Sky customers can add individual channels for just £18 per month or add the complete sports package to their deal for just £23 per month.

How to live stream Brighton v Liverpool online

You can watch the match with a Sky Sports day pass for £9.99 or a month pass for £33.99, all without signing up to a contract.

NOW TV can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW TV is also available via BT Sport.

Existing Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices.

Brighton v Liverpool odds

Brighton v Liverpool team news

Brighton: Aside from absentees Jose Izquierdo and Steven Alzate, Potter has no other fitness concerns.

The Seagulls have adopted several different styles of play in recent weeks as Potter tinkered to find a solid formula, and could pull another trick out of the bag for this encounter.

Liverpool: Joel Matip, James Milner and Dejan Lovren remain sidelined, otherwise Jurgen Klopp has a fresh slate to choose from.

Curtis Jones scored last time out from the bench and may be given more of a chance to impress in the coming weeks, though a place in the starting XI seems unlikely. Roberto Firmino is likely to start, though Sadio Mane or Mohamed Salah could be rotated.

Our prediction: Brighton v Liverpool

There’s not a lot left to play for in this one. Of course, Liverpool have secured their crown while Brighton aren’t under immediate pressure to get anything from this game.

Much depends on Liverpool’s approach to the game. They will not want another slow drawn out affair like the Villa game, but will instead want to knock in a couple of early goals to prevent their season from fading away.

Mane could be the difference-maker again for the Reds.

Our prediction: Brighton 0-2 Liverpool

