What channel is Tottenham v West Ham on? Kick off time, live stream and latest team news

Tottenham head into a London clash with West Ham hoping to make the most of rivals dropping points in the place for a European place.

Arsenal and Sheffield United both failed to win – or even score – in either of their opening two games, while Spurs held Manchester United to a draw on Friday night.

Jose Mourinho will have a top seven place in his sights going into the final stretch of Premier League fixtures, and while that would be a disappointment at the start of the season, given everything that has happened with Mauricio Pochettino’s dismissal, any European competition next season would be a victory for them.

West Ham returned to action in meek fashion in a 2-0 home defeat to Wolves, with their task of survival made tougher by Brighton and Watford picking up points at the weekend.

The Hammers’ goal difference is approaching that of Bournemouth, who sit below them in the table by that virtue alone.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch the Tottenham v West Ham game on TV and online.

When is Tottenham v West Ham on TV?

Tottenham v West Ham will take place on Tuesday 22nd June 2020.

Upcoming games will be staggered across multiple kick off times so you can tune in to watch every match live.

Check out our Premier League fixtures guide for the latest times and information.

What time is kick-off?

Tottenham v West Ham will kick off at 8:15pm – the match will follow Leicester v Brighton earlier in the evening.

What TV channel is Tottenham v West Ham on?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Premier League and Main Event from 8pm.

How to live stream Tottenham v West Ham online

Existing Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices.

Tottenham v West Ham team news

Tottenham: Dele Alli is back from a one-match ban and will be expected to slot in behind Harry Kane in the starting XI.

Giovani Lo Celso and Tanguy Ndombele only made the bench last week, and could both push for starts if Mourinho decides to freshen up his midfield ranks.

West Ham: Robert Snodgrass will face a late fitness test to determine whether he can feature in the game.

Michail Antonio should start, so too could Andriy Yarmolenko who recently returned from a long-term injury, though Sebastien Haller may miss out.

Our prediction: Tottenham v West Ham

Barring a couple of risky moments from Eric Dier on Friday – one resulting in a penalty, the other a near miss – Spurs dug in and looked hard to break down.

They looked a little more like a Mourinho side of old, and that was pleasing to see. But their attacking stars need to find their rhythm again, none more so than Kane. He is the lifeblood of the team, but injuries and fatigue have blighted his season so far.

Mourinho must carve out a role for Kane that not only sees him contribute deeper, but also pushes him up into the danger area where he can put any team to the sword.

Our prediction: Tottenham 3-1 West Ham

Tottenham v West Ham odds

