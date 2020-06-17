Man City v Arsenal – kick off time, TV channel and live stream as Premier League restarts

Manchester City may not have a lot to play for in the coming weeks if Liverpool wrap up the Premier League title quickly, but that won’t stop Pep Guardiola from demanding perfection against Arsenal this week.

Advertisement

City are 22 points behind the rampant Reds in the title race which could be wrapped up within two games of the restart.

However, City are still in the hunt for Champions League glory and will use the Premier League as a testing ground to hone their skills and fitness ahead of the European return.

Arsenal have everything to play for under Mikel Arteta. The Gunners boss got off to a slow start but has steadily improved their fortunes and strengthened hopes of a late charge for a Europa League spot.

Arteta will expect a gutsy final push to turn a transitional season into a successful one.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch the Man City v Arsenal game on TV and online.

When is Man City v Arsenal on TV?

One of the first Premier League games to be played under Project Restart, Man City v Arsenal will take place on Wednesday 17th June 2020 – it marks the beginning of a new era following the decision to postpone all Premier Leagues match in March due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Upcoming games will be staggered across multiple kick off times so you can tune in to watch every match live.

Check out our Premier League fixtures guide for the latest times and information.

What time is kick-off?

Man City v Arsenal will kick off at 8:15pm – the match will follow Aston Villa v Sheffield United, which will kick off at 6pm.

Never miss a match! Sign up for football updates direct to your inbox Thanks! Sign in Register Sign me up! Sign up to get alerts for football and receive television and entertainment email newsletters from our award-winning editorial team. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how we hold your personal data, please see our privacy policy.

What TV channel is Man City v Arsenal on?

You can watch Man City v Arsenal live on Sky Sports Premier League and Main Event from 8pm.

Sky customers can add individual channels for just £18 per month or add the complete sports package to their deal for just £23 per month.

Find out more about the best Sky packages

How to live stream Man City v Arsenal online

You can watch the match with a Sky Sports day pass for £9.99 or a month pass for £33.99, all without signing up to a contract.

NOW TV can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW TV is also available via BT Sport.

Existing Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices.

Man City v Arsenal team news

Man City: Guardiola has the luxury of a fully fit squad to choose from.

Leroy Sane could be set to make his first appearance of the season after returning from a serious knee ligament injury.

Arsenal: Full-back trio Hector Bellerin, Sead Kolasinac and Kieran Tierney are all fit and ready for the restart following a season blighted by injuries.

Calum Chambers and Lucas Torreira are the only two players unavailable for the comeback game.

Our prediction: Man City v Arsenal

City has the superior quality, though could lack a little motivation with less to play for.

Arsenal boast inferior quality, but if they approach the game in a full-blooded manner, there’s every chance they could challenge City.

The game hinges on City’s mentality. If Guardiola can fire up his men to play without fear or complacency, simply just to win regardless of the wider context, they should get the job done.

Our prediction: Man City 2-1 Arsenal

Man City v Arsenal odds

In working partnership with the Radio Times, bet365 has provided the following betting odds for this event:

bet365 odds: Man City (4/11) Draw (17/4) Arsenal (13/2)*

For all the latest Premier League odds and more, visit bet365 today and claim an opening account offer of ‘Up to £100 in Bet Credits**’, utilising the bonus code ‘RT365’.

Advertisement

*Odds subject to fluctuation. 18+ Only. Gamble Responsibly. BeGambleAware.org. Offer Terms: **New customers only. Min deposit £5. Bet Credits available for use upon settlement of bets to value of qualifying deposit. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and further T&Cs apply.