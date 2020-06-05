Accessibility Links

Virtual F1 Grand Prix drivers – full list of confirmed stars for Azerbaijan Grand Prix

The Virtual F1 Grand Prix series continues this weekend with a host of big names

Man City Aymeric Laporte

The Virtual F1 Grand Prix series will move onto the thrilling Azerbaijan Grand Prix this weekend.

Manchester City ace Aymeric Laporte will race in the Grand Prix for the first time, while veteran of the circuit Thibaut Courtois will continue to take part in the virtual series.

AC Milan goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma will also get involved this weekend.

How to watch Virtual F1 Grand Prix – full details

Sergio Perez and Pierre Gasly will make their debuts in the virtual world this weekend as more F1 drivers feel the need for speed.

Check out the full list of confirmed drivers for the next Virtual F1 Grand Prix.

Virtual F1 Grand Prix drivers confirmed

For the Azerbaijan Grand Prix – Sunday 7th June

  • Antonio Giovinazzi
  • Thibaut Courtois
  • Pierre Gasly
  • Gianluigi Donnarumma
  • Charles Leclerc
  • Enzo Fittipaldi
  • Pietro Fittipaldi
  • Louis Deletraz
  • Lando Norris
  • Ben Daly
  • Esteban Gutierrez
  • Anthony Davidson
  • Sergio Perez
  • Jimmy Broadbent
  • Alex Albon
  • Matthias Walkner
  • Oscar Piastri
  • Aymeric Laporte
  • George Russell
  • Nicholas Latifi
Who has won Virtual F1 Grand Prix races?

Check out our full page of Virtual F1 Grand Prix driver standings for results and a table of wins.

