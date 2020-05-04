Every Grand Prix cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic will be translated to the virtual world, and while there are no points or titles on offer, you can bet all of the drivers will be desperate to get one over their fellow stars.

Check out everything you need to know about the F1 Virtual Grand Prix series.

How to watch the F1 Virtual Grand Prix?

Fans can tune in to watch every F1 Virtual Grand Prix on the Formula 1 YouTube channel.

Alternatively, head over to Twitch or Sky Sports F1 where they will also be showing live coverage of every race.

Where is the next F1 Virtual Grand Prix?

Each race will mirror the real-world GP cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic, meaning next up it's the Azerbaijan Grand Prix.

When is the next F1 Virtual Grand Prix?

Races are scheduled for the weekend they were supposed to take place.

The Azerbaijan Grand Prix will take place at 6:00pm UK time on Sunday 7th June.

F1 Virtual Grand Prix drivers confirmed

Check out the full list of Virtual F1 drivers for the upcoming Grand Prix.