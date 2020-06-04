Accessibility Links

On TV On TV Now On TV Tonight
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. When is Tiger Woods: Back on Sky Documentaries? How can I watch it?

When is Tiger Woods: Back on Sky Documentaries? How can I watch it?

A new feature length documentary promises to reveal new insights into the legendary golfer.

Key Art

Sport documentaries are all the rage right now – with Netflix series The Last Dance, which focused on the career of basketball legend Michael Jordan, proving a monumental hit.

Advertisement

And Sky Documentaries haven’t waited long to jump on that particular bandwagon – with a new feature length programme focusing on the career of golfing icon Tiger Woods – with particular emphasis on his incredible and unexpected comeback to win the 2019 Masters.

The series charts one of the greatest comebacks in recent sporting history. After four back surgeries and his career on the line, it took an incredible display at Augusta for Tiger Woods to win his fifth Masters, 15th Major and prove all his critics wrong.

This documentary looks at that win while also providing an overview of his career and some of the personal torubles he has faced. It includes some unseen footage, various previously broadcast interviews with Woods from different points in his career and lots and lots of golf!

Here’s everything you need to know about the documentary…

How to watch Tiger Woods: Back

The programme premieres on the new Sky Documentaries channel on Friday 5th June at 9pm and will be available on demand to all Sky and NOW TV customers from Saturday.

Sky Documentaries is available to anyone with a pre-existing Sky subscription at no extra cost, both live and on demand, and is also included in a NOW TV Entertainment pass.

Tiger Woods: Back trailer

You can check out the short trailer below for a snippet of what’s to come…

Are there exclusive interviews in Tiger Woods: Back?

There are – although unlike The Last Dance, there are no original interviews with the subject of the documentary himself.

Those that appear to give their exclusive take on Woods, his career and his comeback include six-time major winner Sir Nick Faldo, legendary coach Butch Harmon, sports broadcaster and former golfer Ewen Murray, Woods’ friend and professional golfer Notah Begay III, golf journalist Jaime Diaz and Consultant Neurological Spinal Surgeon Mr Peter Hamlyn.

Advertisement

Check out what else is on with our TV Guide

Tags

All about Tiger Woods: Back

Key Art
News, photos, videos and full episode guide
Spring_Brandsite_1200x800_RTBGv2
12 issues delivered to your home
Buy now

You might like

Tiger King

13 of the best Netflix documentaries to watch right now

McMillions - Key Art JPEG

The best TV shows to watch on NOW TV

A woman uses a Sky remote control in Romford, U.K., on Tuesday, June 15, 2010. British Sky Broadcasting Plc, the U.K.'s largest pay-TV provider, spurned a 7.8 billion-pound ($11.5 billion) offer from Rupert Murdoch's News Corp., asking for the bid to be raised by at least 14 percent. Photographer: Chris Ratcliffe/Bloomberg via Getty Images

Sky customers get three new channels added for free from today

Credit: Sky

Sky Documentaries – everything you need to know about the brand new channel