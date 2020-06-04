Tiger Woods: Back director says his opinion of the golfing star changed after filming

Tiger Woods is indisputably the most famous golfer of his generation – having frequently grabbed the headlines on both the back pages and, in darker times, the front pages.

His incredible career is now the focus of a new feature length documentary, Tiger Woods: Back, which will air on Sky Documentaries tomorrow night (Friday 5th June).

The programme’s director, Nick German, says that despite the fact he’s been working in golf for twenty years – and even though Woods has dominated his job in that time – he still learnt a lot about the golfing icon while making the film.

“His name is everywhere and he is the greatest player of this era, so I thought I knew everything about him,” German exclusively told RadioTimes.com.

“But I certainly learnt more about his relationship with his father, I also learnt about his injuries and about his attitude to injuries.

“That attitude to being hurt early in his career I think was very interesting and revealing as to who he became and what would happen to him.”

The documentary focuses on Woods’ incredible and unexpected comeback, which culminated in a win at last year’s Masters tournament – his fifteenth major in total and his first since 2008.

And that victory is used as a jumping off point to discuss the rest of his career – from his early promise through to his unmatched ‘Tiger Slam’ (when he held all four majors at once) and then on to the difficulties he troubled in his private life and later his injury woes.

German says that the aspect of Woods’ career that he most enjoyed looking back on was his time as an almost invincible world-beater at the turn of the millenium.

“One thing that really stood out for me in making is remembering just how dominant he was in the early 2000s,” he explained.

“This is a player that, in terms of the world rankings, was further ahead in points of the second best player in the world than the second best player was from every other player in the world.

“It was just so incredibly dominant and I think putting together a section that had Sir Nick Faldo talking about that and talking about how it makes him superman, his ability to turn up and win, I really really enjoyed looking back at that.”

Tiger Woods: Back airs on Sky Documentaries at 9pm on Friday 5th June and will be available on demand and on NOW TV from Saturday 6th June – check out what else is on with our TV Guide