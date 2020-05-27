When will Formula 1 return? New 2020 race calendar?
All the latest news and updates as the 2020 Formula 1 season is postponed due to the coronavirus outbreak
Formula 1 continues to wait for the green light ahead of a return to racing, with less than a month to go until the next scheduled Grand Prix.
The Austrian Grand Prix is yet to be postponed or cancelled, meaning we could witness cars on the track within weeks, while fans could be treated to two British Grands Prix in back-to-back weeks should the UK government back the plans.
A fresh race calendar is expected to be released by the FIA in the coming weeks with ‘significant’ changes to the original calendar.
For now, we’ve rounded up the starting race calendar for 2020 updated with confirmed information from the FIA.
Updated Formula 1 calendar
Last updated: Wednesday 27th May
15th March – Australian Grand Prix – CANCELLED 22nd March – Bahrain Grand Prix – CANCELLED 5th April – Vietnam Grand Prix – CANCELLED 3rd May – Netherlands Grand Prix – CANCELLED 10th May – Spanish Grand Prix – CANCELLED 24th May – Monaco Grand Prix – CANCELLED 7th June – Azerbaijan Grand Prix – CANCELLED 14th June – Canadian Grand Prix – CANCELLED 28th June – French Grand Prix – CANCELLED
5th July – Austrian Grand Prix – PENDING
19th July – British Grand Prix – PENDING
2nd August – Hungarian Grand Prix
30th August – Belgian Grand Prix
6th September – Italian Grand Prix
20th September – Singapore Grand Prix
27th September – Russian Grand Prix
11th October – Japanese Grand Prix
25th October – United States Grand Prix
1st November – Mexican Grand Prix
15th November – Brazilian Grand Prix
29th November – Abu Dhabi Grand Prix