When will Formula 1 return? New 2020 race calendar?

Formula 1 continues to wait for the green light ahead of a return to racing, with less than a month to go until the next scheduled Grand Prix.

The Austrian Grand Prix is yet to be postponed or cancelled, meaning we could witness cars on the track within weeks, while fans could be treated to two British Grands Prix in back-to-back weeks should the UK government back the plans.

A fresh race calendar is expected to be released by the FIA in the coming weeks with ‘significant’ changes to the original calendar.

For now, we’ve rounded up the starting race calendar for 2020 updated with confirmed information from the FIA.

Updated Formula 1 calendar

Last updated: Wednesday 27th May

15th March – Australian Grand Prix – CANCELLED

22nd March – Bahrain Grand Prix – CANCELLED

5th April – Vietnam Grand Prix – CANCELLED

3rd May – Netherlands Grand Prix – CANCELLED

10th May – Spanish Grand Prix – CANCELLED

24th May – Monaco Grand Prix – CANCELLED

7th June – Azerbaijan Grand Prix – CANCELLED

14th June – Canadian Grand Prix – CANCELLED

28th June – French Grand Prix – CANCELLED

5th July – Austrian Grand Prix – PENDING

19th July – British Grand Prix – PENDING

2nd August – Hungarian Grand Prix

30th August – Belgian Grand Prix

6th September – Italian Grand Prix

20th September – Singapore Grand Prix

27th September – Russian Grand Prix

11th October – Japanese Grand Prix

25th October – United States Grand Prix

1st November – Mexican Grand Prix

15th November – Brazilian Grand Prix

29th November – Abu Dhabi Grand Prix