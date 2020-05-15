UFC Fight Night is back for more this weekend with a fresh batch of fights hoping to wow the crowds watching at home.

Several big names will enter the Octagon in Jacksonville including headline fighters Alistair Overeem and Walt Harris, who were originally scheduled to go head-to-head in April.

Check out the full UFC Fight Night: Overeem v Harris fight card below.

In the UK? Watch UFC Fight Night on BT Sport

In the US? Watch UFC Fight Night on ESPN+

UFC Fight Night: Overeem v Harris fight card

Main card

Alistair Overeem v Walt Harris

Claudia Gadelha v Angela Hill

Edson Barboza v Dan Ige

Eryk Anders v Krzysztof Jotko

Song Yadong v Marlon Vera

Preliminary Card

