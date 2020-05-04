Accessibility Links

  4. PDC Home Tour fixtures on tonight – Monday 4th May

PDC Home Tour fixtures on tonight – Monday 4th May

Your daily schedule for watching the PDC Home Tour

Peter Wright

The PDC Home Tour has arrived with a host of big names registering for their shot at glory as live sport returns.

With the sporting calendar decimated due to the coronavirus, the PDC has arranged a home tour featuring the biggest players in darts including reigning world champion Peter Wright.

Check out our full PDC Home Tour tournament guide for details on how to watch for free, rules and more.

We have rounded up the full list of fixtures you can watch live for free on PDCTV tonight…

PDC Home Tour fixtures

All nights start from 7:30pm

Monday 4th May

Stephen Bunting v Harald Leitinger

Kim Huybrechts v Nathan Derry

Harald Leitinger v Nathan Derry

Stephen Bunting v Kim Huybrechts

Kim Huybrechts v Harald Leitinger

Nathan Derry v Stephen Bunting

Coming up…

Tuesday 5th May

Glen Durrant v Vincent van der Meer

Justin Pipe v Maik Kuivenhoven

Vincent van der Meer v Maik Kuivenhoven

Glen Durrant v Justin Pipe

Justin Pipe v Vincent van der Meer

Maik Kuivenhoven v Glen Durrant

Wednesday 6th May

Joe Cullen v Ryan Murray

Jeffrey de Zwaan v John Michael

Ryan Murray v John Michael

Joe Cullen v Jeffrey de Zwaan

Jeffrey de Zwaan v Ryan Murray

John Michael v Joe Cullen

More fixtures to be confirmed…

