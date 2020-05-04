PDC Home Tour fixtures on tonight – Monday 4th May
Your daily schedule for watching the PDC Home Tour
The PDC Home Tour has arrived with a host of big names registering for their shot at glory as live sport returns.
With the sporting calendar decimated due to the coronavirus, the PDC has arranged a home tour featuring the biggest players in darts including reigning world champion Peter Wright.
Check out our full PDC Home Tour tournament guide for details on how to watch for free, rules and more.
We have rounded up the full list of fixtures you can watch live for free on PDCTV tonight…
PDC Home Tour fixtures
All nights start from 7:30pm
Monday 4th May
Stephen Bunting v Harald Leitinger
Kim Huybrechts v Nathan Derry
Harald Leitinger v Nathan Derry
Stephen Bunting v Kim Huybrechts
Kim Huybrechts v Harald Leitinger
Nathan Derry v Stephen Bunting
Coming up…
Tuesday 5th May
Glen Durrant v Vincent van der Meer
Justin Pipe v Maik Kuivenhoven
Vincent van der Meer v Maik Kuivenhoven
Glen Durrant v Justin Pipe
Justin Pipe v Vincent van der Meer
Maik Kuivenhoven v Glen Durrant
Wednesday 6th May
Joe Cullen v Ryan Murray
Jeffrey de Zwaan v John Michael
Ryan Murray v John Michael
Joe Cullen v Jeffrey de Zwaan
Jeffrey de Zwaan v Ryan Murray
John Michael v Joe Cullen
More fixtures to be confirmed…