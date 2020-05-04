PDC Home Tour fixtures on tonight – Monday 4th May

The PDC Home Tour has arrived with a host of big names registering for their shot at glory as live sport returns.

With the sporting calendar decimated due to the coronavirus, the PDC has arranged a home tour featuring the biggest players in darts including reigning world champion Peter Wright.

Check out our full PDC Home Tour tournament guide for details on how to watch for free, rules and more.

We have rounded up the full list of fixtures you can watch live for free on PDCTV tonight…

PDC Home Tour fixtures

All nights start from 7:30pm

Monday 4th May



Stephen Bunting v Harald Leitinger



Kim Huybrechts v Nathan Derry



Harald Leitinger v Nathan Derry



Stephen Bunting v Kim Huybrechts



Kim Huybrechts v Harald Leitinger



Nathan Derry v Stephen Bunting

Coming up…

Tuesday 5th May



Glen Durrant v Vincent van der Meer



Justin Pipe v Maik Kuivenhoven



Vincent van der Meer v Maik Kuivenhoven



Glen Durrant v Justin Pipe



Justin Pipe v Vincent van der Meer



Maik Kuivenhoven v Glen Durrant

Wednesday 6th May



Joe Cullen v Ryan Murray



Jeffrey de Zwaan v John Michael



Ryan Murray v John Michael



Joe Cullen v Jeffrey de Zwaan



Jeffrey de Zwaan v Ryan Murray



John Michael v Joe Cullen

More fixtures to be confirmed…