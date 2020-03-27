When will 2020 F1 season start? Updated calendar following coronavirus news

Formula 1 has not escaped the devastating effects of coronavirus on the sporting calendar with several races already postponed with the potential for more to come.

Much depends on how the spread of the virus develops, but the global nature of F1 – from teams, to drivers, to race locations – means it could be trickier than most to determine what happens with the 2020 F1 season.

The latest update remains that the F1 season will return at the ‘end of May’ but not all races have been called off up to that point yet.

RadioTimes.com brings you an updated race calendar for 2020 based on confirmed information from the FIA.

Updated Formula 1 calendar

Last updated: Monday 16th March

15th March – Australian Grand Prix – CANCELLED

22nd March – Bahrain Grand Prix – CANCELLED

5th April – Vietnam Grand Prix – CANCELLED

3rd May – Netherlands Grand Prix – UNDER THREAT

10th May – Spanish Grand Prix – UNDER THREAT

24th May – Monaco Grand Prix – UNDER THREAT

7th June – Azerbaijan Grand Prix

14th June – Canadian Grand Prix

28th June – French Grand Prix

5th July – Austrian Grand Prix

19th July – British Grand Prix

2nd August – Hungarian Grand Prix

30th August – Belgian Grand Prix

6th September – Italian Grand Prix

20th September – Singapore Grand Prix

27th September – Russian Grand Prix

11th October – Japanese Grand Prix

25th October – United States Grand Prix

1st November – Mexican Grand Prix

15th November – Brazilian Grand Prix

29th November – Abu Dhabi Grand Prix