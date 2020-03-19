Tyson Fury and Deontay Wilder are ready to settle the score once and for all this summer as they aim to complete a trilogy fight.

Fans around the world were gripped as Fury produced an iconic performance to slam Wilder and claim the WBC Heavyweight title belt.

Wilder is reportedly set to activate a rematch clause as the pair drew in the original fight, meaning this would be the Bronze Bomber’s first challenge in his bid to reclaim the belt.

Check out all the latest details about Tyson Fury v Deontay Wilder.

When is Tyson Fury v Deontay Wilder 3?

Fury v Wilder has been tipped to take place on Saturday 18th July 2020.

What time is Tyson Fury v Deontay Wilder 3?

The main event – Fury v Wilder – would be expected to go ahead from approximately 3:00am UK time in the early hours of Sunday morning (11:00pm Saturday ET).

Where is Tyson Fury v Deontay Wilder 3 held?

The fight is expected to take place at the MGM Grand, Las Vegas, USA – the scene of Fury v Wilder 2.

Tyson Fury v Deontay Wilder 3 undercard

TBC

Watch Tyson Fury v Deontay Wilder 3 in UK

The fight will be shown live on BT Sport Box Office in the UK if it is confirmed.

Fans will be able to purchase the fight for a one-off fee of around £24.95.

You can soak up the entire build-up and full undercard ahead of Wilder and Fury’s showdown, with several big names confirmed on the card.

Watch Tyson Fury v Deontay Wilder 3 in USA

Fans would be able to watch the fight live in the US via ESPN+

On it’s own, ESPN+ costs $4.99 per month or $49.99 per year.