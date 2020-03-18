When is the NFL Draft 2020? How to watch and live stream in UK

The NFL Draft will go ahead without being rescheduled due to the coronavirus pandemic, but the event itself will not be held in Las Vegas.

Thousands of fans were set to descend on the city to witness the festivities with tens of millions more people tuning in from home in the US and across the globe.

Details are continuing to emerge about the new format of the Draft weekend and RadioTimes.com has everything you need to know so far.

When is the NFL Draft 2020?

The Draft will go ahead from Thursday 23rd April until Saturday 25th April.

How will the NFL Draft work?

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell has confirmed that “innovative options for how the process will be conducted and will provide that information as it becomes available.”

Suggestions have included hosting the Draft remotely via conference calls between each team’s local HQ and a central communications hub, but details are yet to be confirmed.

How to watch the NFL Draft 2020

Of course, so much is up in the air right now, but Sky Sports are expected to air live coverage of the NFL Draft as they have done in previous years.

More details to follow…