F1 coronavirus news: When will 2020 F1 season start? Updated calendar
All the latest news and updates as the 2020 Formula 1 season is postponed due to the coronavirus outbreak
Formula 1 has not escaped the devastating effects of coronavirus on the sporting calendar with several races already postponed with the potential for more to come.
Much depends on how the spread of the virus develops, but the global nature of F1 – from teams, to drivers, to race locations – means it could be trickier than most to determine what happens with the 2020 F1 season.
The latest update remains that the F1 season will return at the ‘end of May’ but not all races have been called off up to that point yet.
RadioTimes.com brings you an updated race calendar for 2020 based on confirmed information from the FIA.
Updated Formula 1 calendar
Last updated: Monday 16th March
15th March – Australian Grand Prix – CANCELLED 22nd March – Bahrain Grand Prix – CANCELLED 5th April – Vietnam Grand Prix – CANCELLED
3rd May – Netherlands Grand Prix – UNDER THREAT
10th May – Spanish Grand Prix – UNDER THREAT
24th May – Monaco Grand Prix – UNDER THREAT
7th June – Azerbaijan Grand Prix
14th June – Canadian Grand Prix
28th June – French Grand Prix
5th July – Austrian Grand Prix
19th July – British Grand Prix
2nd August – Hungarian Grand Prix
30th August – Belgian Grand Prix
6th September – Italian Grand Prix
20th September – Singapore Grand Prix
27th September – Russian Grand Prix
11th October – Japanese Grand Prix
25th October – United States Grand Prix
1st November – Mexican Grand Prix
15th November – Brazilian Grand Prix
29th November – Abu Dhabi Grand Prix