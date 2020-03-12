How to watch and live stream LASK v Man Utd

Manchester United’s Europa League encounter with LASK will be played behind closed doors as Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s men seek passage into the quarter-finals.

The Red Devils are in a rampant run of form having gone 10 games unbeaten, with two wins over Manchester City in that time.

United have shored up their defence in superb fashion lately after picking up eight clean sheets and conceding just two goals during those 10 matches.

Bruno Fernandes continues to go from strength-to-strength joining up the dots in United’s attack while Harry Maguire has marshalled the rearguard to put Solksjaer’s men in real contention for Champions League place and a deep run in the Europa League.

LASK have lost just one of their last 11 in all competitions after battling beyond AZ Alkmaar in the last round of the competition.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch the LASK v Man Utd game on TV and online.

What time is LASK v Man Utd?

LASK v Man Utd will kick off at 5:55pm on Thursday 12th March 2020.

What channel is LASK v Man Utd?

The game will be shown live on BT Sport 2 from .

How to live stream LASK v Man Utd

Who will win? RadioTimes.com predicts…

This is exactly the sort of banana skin game United would’ve stumbled over several months ago, but it cannot be overstated how big an impact Fernandes has had on this team.

He stitches the play together beautifully in midfield, and has actually inspired those around him to get their foot on the ball.

The Portuguese star is feeding Anthony Martial well up top and will give LASK plenty to think about.

United 2.0 won’t mess this one up.

Prediction: LASK 0-2 Man Utd