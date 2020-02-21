Accessibility Links

On TV On TV Now On TV Tonight
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. When is Formula 1: Drive to Survive Season 2 released on Netflix?

When is Formula 1: Drive to Survive Season 2 released on Netflix?

Formula 1: Drive to Survive Season 2 is coming soon to Netflix and we have everything you need to know

F1 Drive To Survive

Formula 1: Drive to Survive is a hit Netflix documentary series giving racing fans a look under the hood of the sport – and it’s back for a second season.

Advertisement

Fans can expect more high-octane drama on the track – and more explosive footage off it – as the show delves into the rivalries, the simmering tensions and the relentless pressure faced by every person involved – from the unsung pit crew heroes to the drivers themselves.

Season 2 features interviews with all of the top drivers, unprecedented access around the paddock, pit lanes and team offices, as well as following drivers in their day-to-day lives outside their cars.

RadioTimes.com brings you all the details on when you can watch Formula 1: Drive to Survive Season 2 on Netflix.

When will Formula 1: Drive to Survive Season 2 be released on Netflix?

Formula 1: Drive to Survive Season 2 will be available on Netflix in the UK from Friday 28th February.

Advertisement

How many episodes will there be in Formula 1: Drive to Survive Season 2?

There will be a total of 10 new episodes in Formula 1: Drive to Survive Season 2, the same as Season 1.

Formula 1: Drive to Survive Season 2 trailer

Tags

You might like

Formula One

Where can I watch the Formula 1 2019 Chinese Grand Prix live on TV?

Bahrain Grand Prix

Where can I watch the Formula 1 2019 Bahrain Grand Prix live on TV?

Lando Norris F1

Exclusive Lando Norris on McLaren's resurgence and debut F1 season frustrations

2020 Formula 1 race calendar

Motorsport Formula 1 calendar and TV guide