When is Formula 1: Drive to Survive Season 2 released on Netflix?

Formula 1: Drive to Survive is a hit Netflix documentary series giving racing fans a look under the hood of the sport – and it’s back for a second season.

Advertisement

Fans can expect more high-octane drama on the track – and more explosive footage off it – as the show delves into the rivalries, the simmering tensions and the relentless pressure faced by every person involved – from the unsung pit crew heroes to the drivers themselves.

Season 2 features interviews with all of the top drivers, unprecedented access around the paddock, pit lanes and team offices, as well as following drivers in their day-to-day lives outside their cars.

RadioTimes.com brings you all the details on when you can watch Formula 1: Drive to Survive Season 2 on Netflix.

When will Formula 1: Drive to Survive Season 2 be released on Netflix?

Formula 1: Drive to Survive Season 2 will be available on Netflix in the UK from Friday 28th February.

Advertisement

How many episodes will there be in Formula 1: Drive to Survive Season 2?

There will be a total of 10 new episodes in Formula 1: Drive to Survive Season 2, the same as Season 1.

Formula 1: Drive to Survive Season 2 trailer