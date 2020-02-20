How to watch and live stream St Mirren v Hearts

St Mirren could be plunged back into disarray if they fail to perform against rock-bottom Hearts.

The Buddies sit 10th in the Scottish Premiership just three points ahead of this weekend’s opposition.

Neither side has won in their last four outings, while Hearts’ stunning victory over Rangers last month failed to provide the necessary jolt to improve their form.

How to watch the St Mirren v Hearts game on TV and online.

What time is St Mirren v Hearts?

St Mirren v Hearts will kick off at 7:45pm on Friday 21st February 2020.

What channel is St Mirren v Hearts?

The game will be shown live on BT Sport 2 from 7:15pm.

There are multiple ways to get BT Sport. If you already have BT Broadband, you can add BT TV and Sport to your existing contract from just £15.00 per month. You can add the ‘Big Sport’ package for £40 per month which includes all BT Sport and 11 Sky Sports channels via a NOW TV pass.

How to live stream St Mirren v Hearts

You can watch the match with a BT Sport monthly pass without signing up to a contract.

Regular subscribers can also stream matches via the BT Sport website or BT Sport app on a variety of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets.

Who will win? RadioTimes.com predicts…

This is not going to be pretty.

Neither side has found the net with ease this term, but St Mirren have been semi-resilient at the back in the Premiership and rarely get turned over.

A win for the hosts would be a massive blow to Hearts’ chances of survival, but that should surely inspire a reaction from Daniel Stendel’s men.

Prediction: St Mirren 1-1 Hearts