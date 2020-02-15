UFC Fight Night 167: How to watch Anderson v Blachowicz 2 – TV channel, live stream, fight card, UK start time
Corey Anderson and Jan Blachowicz will go head to head in Rio Rancho at UFC Fight Night 167
UFC Fight Night 167 has arrived with Corey Anderson and Jan Blachowicz set to do battle in New Mexico this weekend.
The pair fought at UFC 191 in 2015 with Anderson triumphing by unanimous decision.
RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch UFC Fight Night 167 on TV and online.
What time does UFC Fight Night 167 start?
TV coverage of the UFC Fight Night 167 main card – including Anderson v Blachowicz – will start at 1:00am (UK time) in the early hours of Sunday 16th February 2020.
The preliminary card will be broadcast from 11:00pm (UK time) on Saturday evening.
Where is UFC Fight Night 167 held?
The event will be held at the Santa Ana Star Center in Rio Rancho, New Mexico, USA.
UFC Fight Night 167 card
Main Card
Light Heavyweight: Corey Anderson v Jan Blachowicz
Welterweight: Diego Sanchez v Michel Pereira
Women’s Flyweight: Montana De La Rosa v Mara Romero Borella
Lightweight: Brok Weaver v Kazula Vargas
Flyweight: Rogério Bontorin v Ray Borg
Lightweight: Lando Vannata v Yancy Medeiros
Preliminary card
Welterweight: Tim Means v Daniel Rodriguez
Bantamweight: John Dodson v Nathaniel Wood
Lightweight: Jim Miller v Scott Holtzman
Light Heavyweight: Devin Clark v Dequan Townsend
Bantamweight: Casey Kenney v Merab Dvalishvili
Women’s Bantamweight: Macy Chiasson v Shanna Young
Flyweight: Mark De La Rosa v Raulian Paiva
How to watch UFC Fight Night 167 in UK
The event will be shown live on BT Sport 2 from 11:00pm.
There are multiple ways to get BT Sport. If you already have BT Broadband, you can add BT TV and Sport to your existing contract for just £15.00 per month. New customers or Sky, TalkTalk and Virgin subscribers can also access BT Sport with a host of great deals.
You can watch the event with a BT Sport monthly pass without signing up to a contract.
Regular subscribers can also stream matches via the BT Sport website or BT Sport app on a variety of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets.
How to watch UFC Fight Night 167 in US
US fans can watch the fight live in the US via ESPN+.
The service costs $4.99 per month or $49.99 per year.