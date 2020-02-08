Football Times podcast: Premier League Week 26 (Pt.1) preview and FPL tips

The Premier League winter break is upon us with the next round of fixtures to be split across two weekends.

The good news is that every single one of the matchweek 26 fixtures will be shown live on TV and Football Times is here to bring you up to speed with every one of them – starting with the first half of the batch.

Fresh episodes are released every Wednesday to bring you the latest news and views ahead of each Premier League game on TV.

RadioTimes.com sport editor Michael Potts is joined by BBC Match of the Day magazine features editor Lee Stobbs in Week 26.

Michael and Lee also cast their eye over new additions to the Fantasy Premier League world in the shape of Odion Ighalo, Jarrod Bowen and more ahead of Gameweek 26.

You can listen to the brand new Football Times podcast on YouTube or via a range of platforms including Apple / Spotify / Acast.