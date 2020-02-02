How to watch and live stream Tottenham v Man City

Tottenham still have everything to play for this season despite a dismal start to the new year.

Spurs have won just two of their last eight clashes in all competitions – against Middlesbrough and Norwich – and remain unconvincing in the absence of Harry Kane.

Yet optimism remains following the permanent signing of increasingly influential midfielder Giovani Lo Celso and pacey PSV winger Steven Bergwijn.

Jose Mourinho’s men are just six points adrift of Chelsea in the top four and will be desperate to narrow that gap in the coming weeks.

City’s Premier League title ambitions have been all-but shelved with Liverpool 19 points ahead at the top.

Pep Guardiola will not allow his men to relent, however.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch the Tottenham v Man City game on TV and online.

What time is Tottenham v Man City?

Tottenham v Man City will kick off at 4:30pm on Sunday 2nd February 2020.

What channel is Tottenham v Man City?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Premier League and Main Event from 4:30pm.

Sky customers can individual channels for just £18 per month or add the complete sports package to their deal for just £23 per month.

How to live stream Tottenham v Man City

You can watch the match with a Sky Sports day pass for £9.99, a week pass for £14.99 or a month pass for £33.99, all without signing up to a contract.

NOW TV can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles.

Existing Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices.

Who will win? Potts predicts…

Spurs have greater need for the points given they’re still in the race for a Champions League place.

Lo Celso has been a growing force in the team and Christian Eriksen’s departure may actually have a galvanising impact on the squad.

City are lethal on the front foot but remain susceptible to pace when attackers drive at them – something Spurs will hope to take full advantage of.

Prediction: Tottenham 1-1 Man City