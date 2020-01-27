FA Cup fixtures on TV: How to watch live on BBC and BT Sport

The FA Cup fourth round is drawing to a close following a weekend of drama.

Liverpool, Manchester City and Leicester were all on free-to-air TV this weekend with a bumper eight matches to be broadcast across the four days of action.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up the full set of FA Cup fixtures on TV.

FA Cup fixtures on TV – Fourth round

Monday 27th January

Preview: Bournemouth v Arsenal (8:00pm) BT Sport 1

How to watch the FA Cup on TV

Matches will be split between BBC and BT Sport throughout the 2019/20 competition.

There are multiple ways to get BT Sport. If you’re already a BT Broadband customer, you can add it to your existing contract for an additional £10.00 per month. For new customers, broadband and BT TV packages start at £39.99 per month.

If you don’t have or want BT broadband, you can add BT Sport to existing broadband or TV services including Sky,TalkTalk and Virgin.

How to live stream the FA Cup

BBC have launched a brand new pop-up channel to showcase their FA Cup coverage this weekend.

In addition to the three live BBC games, the FA Cup Channel will show highlights from classic matches.

The service will also offer alternative commentary from BBC 5 Live or the option to switch off commentary entirely.

Check out the full schedule below:

Saturday 24th January

10:00am – FA Cup Rewind – Round 4 Part 1

11:00am – FA Cup Rewind – Round 4 Part 2

12:00pm – Round 4 Cup Classic from 2015: Chelsea 2 Bradford City 4

12:10pm – MOTDx FA Cup Fourth Round Preview

12:15pm – Live: Brentford v Leicester City – two alternative audio options available from 5 Live and commentary-free, plus the option on iPlayer to watch Women’s FA Cup Round 4 Manchester United v Manchester City live from 12:40pm

2:30pm – FA Cup Final Score

5:30pm – Round 4 Goals Loop

10:30pm – Match of the Day

Sunday 25th January

9:00am – FA Cup Rewind – Round 4 Part 1

10:00am – FA Cup Rewind – Round 4 Part 2

11:00am – Round 4 Cup Classic from 2015: Chelsea 2 Bradford City 4

11:10am – FA Cup Heroes – Matt Smith

11:15am – Round 4 Cup Classic from 2004: Tottenham Hotspur 3 Manchester City 4

12:45pm – Live: Manchester City v Fulham – two alternative audio options available from 5 Live and commentary-free

3:05pm – Cup Classic from 2006: Luton Town 3 Liverpool 5

4:30pm – Live: Shrewsbury Town v Liverpool – alternative audio option available to watch commentary-free

7:10pm – Round 4 Goals Loop

10:30pm – Match of the Day