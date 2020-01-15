Man Utd v Wolves: How to watch FA Cup third round replay on TV and live stream

Manchester United host Wolves in their FA Cup third round replay showdown at Old Trafford.

The pair played out a drab goalless draw at Molineux last weekend.

United are wobbling on all fronts and have kicked off 2020 with a three-game winless run.

Wolves are enjoying a terrific campaign but they too have failed to triumph in their last trio of matches.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch the Man Utd v Wolves game on TV and online.

What time is Man Utd v Wolves?

Man Utd v Wolves will kick off at 7:45pm on Wednesday 15th January 2020.

How to watch Man Utd v Wolves on TV and live stream

The game will be shown live on BT Sport 1 from 7:15pm.

Who will win? RadioTimes.com says…

Much will depend on which Manchester United team shows up.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer appeared to steady the ship somewhat in December, but an abject start to the new decade has alarm bells sounding once again.

Wolves could make a real impact in this competition and will be determined to end their trophy drought.

Prediction: Man Utd 0-1 Wolves