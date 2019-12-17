Everton v Arsenal: How to watch Premier League on TV and live stream

Two managerless teams face up to each other in the Premier League when Everton host Arsenal at Goodison Park this weekend .

Neither side has secured a new permanent boss following Everton’s sacking of Marco Silva and Arsenal parting ways with Unai Emery.

The Toffees produced a much improved display to earn a point against Manchester United at the weekend, though the Gunners were shot down by Manchester City in a 3-0 defeat at the Emirates.

Club legends Duncan Ferguson and Freddie Ljungberg will guide Everton and Arsenal respectively, though Carlo Ancelotti and Mikel Arteta are reportedly close to joining each side.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch the Everton v Arsenal game on TV and online.

What time is Everton v Arsenal?

Everton v Arsenal will kick off at 12:30pm on Saturday 21st December 2019.

How to watch Everton v Arsenal on TV and live stream

The game will be shown live on BT Sport 1 from 12:00pm.

There are multiple ways to get BT Sport.

If you don’t have or want BT broadband, you can add BT Sport to existing broadband or TV services including Sky,TalkTalk and Virgin.

Who will win? RadioTimes.com says…

Four points in two games will have raised spirits around Everton with Ferguson clearly a popular figure at the club.

He will drill his team to play with fire and intensity, if nothing else, two attributes that are sorely lacking at Arsenal.

It won’t be an easy watch for fans of either team, but Everton really could scrape something from this one to pile the misery on Ljungberg.

Prediction: Everton 2-1 Arsenal