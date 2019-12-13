Arsenal v Man City: How to watch Premier League on TV and live stream

Manchester City’s title hopes are fading by the day, and they need a big result against Arsenal to stand a chance of getting their bid back on track by Christmas.

City lost to rivals Manchester United last weekend and slid to 14 points off league leaders Liverpool.

By the time they kick off this weekend, City could be 17 points short of the favourites, with Leicester potentially nine points clear.

They face Arsenal who have endured a dire streak of form in all competitions, with faint hope following a win over West Ham swiftly crushed by a defeat to Standard Liege.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch the Arsenal v Man City game on TV and online.

What time is Arsenal v Man City?

Arsenal v Man City will kick off at 4:30pm on Sunday 15th December 2019.

How to watch Arsenal v Man City on TV and live stream

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Premier League and Main Event or online via the SkyGo app from 4:00pm.

Who will win? RadioTimes.com says…

Neither side boasts a defence capable of shutting down their opponents’ attacking options.

Both teams have plenty of options going forward, so expect a high-scoring affair.

City need a backlash display or it could be curtains for them in the title race, but it won’t be an easy ride.

Prediction: Arsenal 2-3 Man City