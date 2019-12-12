Standard Liege v Arsenal: How to watch Europa League on TV and live stream

Arsenal need a point against Standard Liege to secure their place in the Europa League knockout rounds.

The Gunners had been flying along in Group F before a shock 2-1 defeat to Frankfurt ended their dominance and cost Unai Emery his job.

Gabriel Martinelli has impressed among the crop of young Gunners this season and will hope for more game time in Belgium.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch the Standard Liege v Arsenal game on TV and online.

What time is Standard Liege v Arsenal?

Standard Liege v Arsenal will kick off at 5:55pm on Thursday 12th December 2019.

How to watch Standard Liege v Arsenal on TV and live stream

The game will be shown live on BT Sport 2 from 5:30pm.

Who will win? RadioTimes.com says…

Arsenal remain a mixed bag despite their victory over West Ham on Monday night.

An abject first half display was papered over by a resurgent second, with Nicolas Pepe the stand-out encouragement from the night.

Standard still have plenty to play for, but Arsenal’s stable of whizz kids should have enough to simply outscore their opponents.

Prediction: Standard Liege 1-2 Arsenal