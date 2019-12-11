Wolves v Besiktas: How to watch Europa League on TV and live stream

Wolves are loving life in the Europa League having already guaranteed a place in the knockout rounds.

They head into their final match of Group K against bottom side Besiktas – who had lost all four of their games before defeating Slovan Bratislava.

Wolves trail group-toppers Braga by a single point, but the pressure is off with progression already cemented.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch the Wolves v Besiktas game on TV and online.

What time is Wolves v Besiktas?

Wolves v Besiktas will kick off at 8:00pm on Thursday 12th December 2019.

How to watch Wolves v Besiktas on TV and live stream

The game will be shown live on BT Sport ESPN from 7:45pm.

There are multiple ways to get BT Sport. If you’re already a BT Broadband customer, you can add it to your existing contract for an additional £10.00 per month. For new customers, broadband and BT TV packages start at £39.99 per month.

If you don’t have or want BT broadband, you can add BT Sport to existing broadband or TV services including Sky,TalkTalk and Virgin.

Who will win? RadioTimes.com says…

Wolves go into this one with the pressure off and freedom to play.

Diogo Jota notched twice against Brighton at the weekend, and he will hope to kick on following a lacklustre start to the season by his standards.

Nuno Espirito Santo won’t be concerned if his men don’t win this one, but the way they are playing and the momentum they are generating, they’re likely to rack up another three points anyway.

Prediction: Wolves 2-0 Besiktas