Rangers v Young Boys: How to watch Europa League on TV and live stream

Rangers and Young Boys go head-to-head in the Europa League this week

Rangers fans

Rangers are heading into a frantic night of Europa League action when they take on Young Boys to round off Group G.

The Gers sit top of the tree, but just one point separates them from their third-placed opponents.

The message from Steven Gerrard will be loud and clear: don’t lose.

A point is enough for Rangers to progress, while victory would seal the top spot in the group.

However, plenty of eyes will be on Porto v Feyenoord at the Dragao, with any result in that game sure to change the entire complexion of the table.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch the Rangers v Young Boys game on TV and online.

What time is Rangers v Young Boys?

Rangers v Young Boys will kick off at 8:00pm on Thursday 12th December 2019.

How to watch Rangers v Young Boys on TV and live stream

Who will win? RadioTimes.com says…

Rangers will do everything in their power to banish the memories of last weekend’s Scottish League Cup final defeat to Celtic.

They have been excellent on the continent but need one last gutsy group stage display to etch their names in the knockout round.

Gerrard’s men know what they need to do…

Prediction: Rangers 1-0 Young Boys

