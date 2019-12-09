West Ham v Arsenal: How to watch Premier League on TV and live stream

West Ham take on Arsenal in a battle both sides desperately need to win at the London Stadium.

The Hammers beat Chelsea in a stunning 1-0 win last weekend but that remains their only win in eight, with six of those games ending in defeat.

Arsenal boast equally shameful form having not won in seven, their last Premier League victory coming at the start of October against Bournemouth.

Freddie Ljungberg has overseen a draw and defeat to Norwich and Brighton respectively and will demand an improvement from his men ahead of this one.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch the West Ham v Arsenal game on TV and online.

What time is West Ham v Arsenal?

West Ham v Arsenal will kick off at 8:00pm on Monday 9th December 2019.

How to watch West Ham v Arsenal on TV and live stream

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Premier League and Main Event or online via the SkyGo app from 7:00pm.

Who will win? RadioTimes.com says…

This really is one of those games where either side could run out 3-0 winners.

Both sides boast attacking stars capable of shredding teams to pieces on their day, though both have been held back by equally calamitous defensive frailties rearing their heads in recent months.

In Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Alexandre Lacazette, Arsenal may nick through sheer firepower, but it’s going to be an ugly one either way.

Prediction: West Ham 1-2 Arsenal