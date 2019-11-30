Newcastle v Man City: How to watch Premier League on TV and live stream

Newcastle will hope to repeat their heroics against Manchester City earlier in 2019 when the reigning champions arrive on Tyneside this week.

The Magpies trailed from the first minute when City last visited the North East in January, but goals from Salamon Rondon and Matt Ritchie saw the hosts run out 2-1 winners.

City can’t afford to lose more ground in the Premier League title race with Liverpool sitting nine points clear of them in the current standings.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch the Newcastle v Man City game on TV and online.

What time is Newcastle v Man City?

Newcastle v Man City will kick off at 12:30pm on Saturday 30th November 2019.

How to watch Newcastle v Man City on TV and live stream

The game will be shown live on BT Sport 1 from 12:00pm.

Who will win? RadioTimes.com says…

Newcastle appeared to have turned a corner under Steve Bruce, but a dismal performance away at Aston Villa will have fans look uncomfortably over the shoulders.

The Magpies do have a big performance in them, but on paper, this is only going one way.

Joelinton and Miguel Almiron are struggling to inspire any type of threat going forward, despite the best efforts of the lively Allan Saint-Maximin.

Sergio Aguero is out for City, but they still boast a frightening array of talent and will not relent in this one.

Prediction: Newcastle 0-3 Man City